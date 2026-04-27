Zimbabwe cricketer Mary-Anne Musonda retires from all forms of cricket

New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) Mary-Anne Musonda, captain of the Zimbabwe women's national cricket team, announced her retirement from all forms of cricket on Monday. This ends a career that played a key role in developing the women's game in the country.

The 34-year-old, who last represented Zimbabwe at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Qualifier two years ago, said her decision was influenced by more than just her performance on the field. “From the outside it might seem like there’s still more left in the tank, and, in many ways, there is,” Musonda said in a statement from Zimbabwe Cricket.

“But this decision wasn’t only about performance or ability. It was a mix of timing, perspective, and physical reality. At 34, I became more aware that it wasn’t just about whether I could keep playing. It was also about whether I could keep asking my body to perform at that level over and over again.”

Musonda also spoke about her growing desire to contribute in different ways, especially in mentoring and developing the women’s game. “My role in developing the women’s game, mentoring younger players, and contributing to cricket in Zimbabwe has become just as important to me as playing. It became clear that this is the right moment to step aside from international cricket,” she added.

Having made her debut in 2019, Musonda played 58 T20Is and 16 ODIs, scoring 1,054 runs in T20Is and 336 in ODIs. Her standout moment came in 2021 when she scored Zimbabwe Women’s first-ever ODI century against Ireland.

Appointed captain in 2018, Musonda recognised the responsibility of leading a developing team.

“Captaining Zimbabwe Women meant carrying more than just results. It meant carrying the hopes of a growing game,” she said. “We weren’t just playing matches; we were helping lay a foundation for the next generation, where every performance mattered in changing perceptions and opening doors.

“It wasn’t just the title of captain; it was everything it represented. It felt like all those quiet battles had come full circle. More than personal achievement, it meant something bigger.”

Reflecting on her legacy, Musonda emphasised that her impact goes beyond numbers and records.

“The legacy I hope to leave behind goes beyond records or milestones. It’s about impact. If years from now, more girls are playing cricket in schools and more pathways exist, then that, to me, is the real legacy.”

--IANS

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