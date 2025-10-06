October 06, 2025 3:27 PM हिंदी

Zerodha faces outage, users report losses amid glitches

Zerodha faces outage, users report losses amid glitches

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) Stock trading platform Zerodha faced a major outage on Monday, leaving thousands of users unable to trade.

According to Downdetector, 88 per cent of complaints were related to trading issues, while 13 per cent pertained to the website.

The platform experienced a sudden surge in problem reports, which Downdetector flags when incidents exceed typical volume for that time of day.

Users quickly took to social media platform X to voice their frustration.

Amid the chaos, one user wrote on X, “Zerodha was down today, and I lost money because of their error. This glitch is happening way too often, and it feels like the team has zero responsibility. Losing money due to their negligence is unacceptable.”

Another user posted, “Nifty hits 25,000 again. Zerodha: I’m going down.”

Another expressed anger at pending orders, writing, “Zerodha is down. My orders are pending. Wake up Zerodha and fix the issue immediately.”

A separate complaint highlighted deeper concerns, stating, “Looks like #Zerodha is gradually losing its edge. Support responses often miss the actual context -- replying without reading the query properly. I was referring to margin, not order execution. The lack of attention to detail is disappointing from a platform once known for its precision.”

Zerodha later sent updates to affected users, assuring them that the problem had been resolved.

The message read: “Some of your orders would have shown under the pending status. The issue is now resolved, and you can check the updated order status on Kite. We regret the inconvenience caused.”

Meanwhile, in September this year also, the online brokerage was hit by the technical glitch which left users unable to view price updates on its Kite application.

The technical issue prompted a wave of complaints across social media on September 3, where users recalled similar instances in the past.

Following the complaints, Zerodha acknowledged the problem on the social media platform X, adding that order placement was not affected.

--IANS

pk

LATEST NEWS

RBI policy may help Nepal firms get additional financing, local experts reckon (File image)

RBI policy may help Nepal firms get additional financing, local experts reckon

Women’s World Cup: ‘Can't believe I’ve been out there 350 times’, says Suzie Bates

Women’s WC: ‘Can't believe I’ve been out there 350 times’, says Suzie Bates

US, Japanese scientists awarded 2025 Nobel Prize for Medicine for discovery on immune system

US, Japanese scientists awarded 2025 Nobel Prize for Medicine for discovery on immune system

India leading way towards 6G, AI and Satcom revolution: Scindia ahead of IMC 2025

IMC 2025: India to lead 6G, AI and Satcom revolution, says Scindia

Ektaa Kapoor issues a public apology to actors after her recent bout in ads

Ektaa Kapoor issues a public apology to actors after her recent bout in ads

Tennis Premier League: Rohan Bopanna, Luciano Darderi, Corentin Moutet top names in Season 7

Tennis Premier League: Rohan Bopanna, Luciano Darderi, Corentin Moutet top names in Season 7

WHO issues new guidelines to tackle deaths from excessive bleeding after childbirth

WHO issues new guidelines to tackle deaths from excessive bleeding after childbirth

Their success will inspire several people: PM Modi hails Indian contingent's record medal haul at World Para-Athletics C'ships

Their success will inspire several people: PM Modi hails Indian contingent's record medal haul at World Para-Athletics C'ships

Women's WC: New Zealand opt to bat first against South Africa in Indore

Women's WC: New Zealand opt to bat first against South Africa in Indore

From GDP to CPI, Centre to showcase key statistics at Global Fintech Fest 2025

From GDP to CPI, Centre to showcase key statistics at Global Fintech Fest 2025