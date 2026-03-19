Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor & Bollywood celebs wish on the occassion of Gudi Padwa

Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) On the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa and Ugadi, on the 19th of March, Bollywood celebrities took to their respective social media accounts to extend festive wishes to their fans, further marking the beginning of the Hindu New Year in many parts of India.

Actor Ajay Devgn shared a festive post highlighting traditional food associated with the festival. The picture featured a plate of puran poli served with bowls of ghee and flavoured milk placed beside it. The post read, “Nothing says Gudi Padwa like a plate of Puran Poli.”

Actress Madhuri Dixit also shared festive greetings through a video on her social media.

In the clip, the actress was seen celebrating Gudi Padwa by decorating the traditional ‘gudi’.

She was seen dressed in a green saree paired with traditional Maharashtrian jewellery including a nath, layered gold necklaces and earrings, as she held a Puja thali while marking the occasion.

Veteran actress Hema Malini shared a festive greeting post with a festive graphic of the gudi and wrote in the caption, “To all those celebrating these lovely festivals which bring hope and joy!”

Actor Suniel Shetty posted a greeting card-style picture of a Gudi adorned with neem leaves, flowers and a traditional cloth.

The message on the post read, “Wishing you and your loved ones a peaceful, prosperous and happy Gudi Padwa.”

Sonam Kapoor also shared a festive graphic that read “Happy Gudi Padwa.”

Meanwhile, jewellery designer and Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posted a greeting that read “Happy Gudi Padwa.”

Actor Anil Kapoor shared a festive card that read, “Happy Gudi Padwa. Wishing you a Gudi Padwa that marks the beginning of a truly magnificent year.”

Actor Jackie Shroff, also extended wishes for both, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi with a post that read “Happy Ugadi,” and another post that read, Happy Gudi Padwa, featuring traditional ingredients associated with the festival.

Talking about Gudi Padwa, the festival is celebrated primarily in Maharashtra and marks the beginning of the Marathi New Year.

The day is observed by hoisting a decorated ‘gudi’ outside homes, symbolising victory and prosperity.

Maharashtrian traditional dishes such as Puran Poli, Shrikhand and Neem-Jaggery preparations are commonly made during the festivities.

Ugadi, meanwhile, is celebrated in parts of South India, and also marks the beginning of the New Year according to the lunar calendar.

–IANS

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