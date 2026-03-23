Zendaya says her film ‘The Drama’ asks pertinent question about love

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Hollywood actress Zendaya has shared that her upcoming film ‘The Drama’ asks an existential question about love being unconditional.

In the upcoming dark comedy, Robert Pattinson and Zendaya portray an engaged couple deeply in love, until a startling confession by Zendaya’s character, literary editor Emma Harwood, during a drunken game of What’s The Worst Thing You’ve Ever Done sends their relationship spiralling into doubt and chaos just a week before their wedding.

Reflecting on the script, Robert Pattinson shared that he was immediately intrigued by its bold turn. “I knew Zendaya was already attached when I read the script, and when I found out the secret, my reaction was, ‘Wow, this is going to be crazy when people see her do this’”, he said.

Zendaya concurred with this emotional duality, recognising that love and heartbreak often exist side by side and sometimes, that’s what makes a story feel real.

She said, “To me, this movie is really about what you are willing to accept for love and poses the question, ‘Is love unconditional?’. In my real life, what this movie has reminded me about love is, if you feel safe with someone, if you feel known by someone, and you feel seen by someone, then you feel like you can tell them everything. And that’s the hope, right? To be with someone you can be your whole and true self with and they will love every part of that.”

Directed by Kris Borgli, ‘The Drama’ balances humour with an underlying tension that keeps audiences on edge. “Kris manages to ride this line of making the movie feel funny, accessible, and romantic but it also feels dangerous, which is great. Hopefully it will get people talking”, Robert Pattinson added.

PVRINOX Pictures is set to release ‘The Drama’ in cinemas on April 3, 2026.

--IANS

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