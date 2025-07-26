July 26, 2025 11:39 PM हिंदी

Zen Technologies' profit plunges 53 pc sequentially to Rs 53 crore in Q1

Mumbai, July 26 (IANS) Zen Technologies on Saturday said that its net profit for the quarter ended on June 30 (Q1 FY26) stood at Rs 53 crore, down 53 per cent sequentially and 32 per cent year-on-year.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 113 crore in the preceding quarter (Q4 FY25) and a profit of Rs 79 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago (Q1 FY25).

Meanwhile, its revenue from operations for the quarter under review stood at Rs 158 crore, down over 50 per cent from Rs 324.97 crore in Q4 FY25. It was down over 37 per cent year-on-year, too, from Rs 254 crore in Q1 FY25.

The defence company posted a total expense of Rs 103 crore for the quarter, as compared to Rs 195 crore in the January-March quarter.

As of June 30, the group had orders totalling Rs 754.56 crores, according to the filing.

During the quarter, the company has transferred 4,260 equity shares of face value of Rs 1/- each, to eligible employees, to whom the stock options were granted and vested under Zen Technologies Limited Employee Stock Option Plan-2021, the company said.

Earlier last month, the Hyderabad-based company announced that it would acquire a majority stake in TISA Aerospace Pvt Ltd.

According to the company, it would acquire a 54.7 per cent stake in TISA Aerospace at a cost of nearly Rs 6.6 crore.

The deal will be finalised by the transfer of 2,06,518 equity shares from current company shareholders.

Meanwhile, Zen Technologies shares tanked 5 per cent on Friday, the last trading day of the week. The stock closed at Rs 1,773.20, down Rs 93 or 5 per cent. In the last 5 days, the scrip fell by over 4 per cent and in a month, the stock slipped over 6.5 per cent.

Its 52-week high and low values stood at Rs 2,627.0 and Rs 945.35, respectively.

--IANS

aps/na

