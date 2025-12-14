New Namrup fertiliser unit part of PM Modi's plan to push growth in Northeast: Sonowal

Namrup, Dec 14 (IANS) The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, visited the Namrup fertiliser complex in Dibrugarh district on Sunday to review on-ground preparations ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to lay the foundation stone for the fourth fertiliser here on December 21.

The new brownfield ammonia-urea complex will be set up at the existing premises of Brahmaputra Valley Fertiliser Corporation Limited (BVFCL) with an investment exceeding Rs 10,000 crore. The project is widely seen as a landmark step towards strengthening Assam’s industrial base and improving fertiliser availability across the Northeast and eastern states.

“The fourth fertiliser plant at Namrup reflects the Prime Minister’s deep commitment to the Northeast and his resolve to strengthen India’s agricultural and industrial self-reliance,” Sarbananda Sonowal said following his review visit of the venue.

During the site visit, Sonowal assessed logistical arrangements, security preparedness and overall readiness for the Prime Minister’s programme. Sonowal also reviewed the progress of preliminary works and coordinated with officials to ensure that all preparations for the foundation-laying ceremony are completed smoothly and on time.

Once operational, the new fertiliser unit is expected to significantly expand the supply chain for urea and related products in the Northeast, reduce dependence on distant production centres and improve timely availability for farmers.

The plant will have an annual production capacity of about 1.25 million metric tonnes and is expected to generate substantial direct and indirect employment, officials said.

Sarbananda Sonowal also highlighted the broader developmental push in Assam and the Northeast under the Prime Minister’s leadership, citing major investments in connectivity, infrastructure and industrial capacity that have created new opportunities for youth, farmers and workers across the region.

The Namrup project is expected to open a new chapter in Assam’s industrial growth, strengthen fertiliser security for the Northeast and contribute to the national goal of boosting agricultural productivity and farmers’ incomes.

Senior state ministers, local legislators, district administration officials and representatives of civic and development bodies accompanied the Union Minister during the inspection.

--IANS

sps/uk