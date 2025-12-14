Timothee Chalamet splurged $4000 on chocolates

Los Angeles, Dec 14 (IANS) Hollywood star Timothee Chalamet is letting loose when it comes to retail therapy. The actor reportedly splurged over $4000 on chocolates whilst on a lavish trip to London.

It is claimed that the 29-year-old actor, who plays the eccentric founder of the Wonka Chocolate Factory in the 2023 family-fantasy film, visited the luxurious Harrods department store and snapped up $4000 worth of boxed chocolates, created by top food firm, Venchi, reports ‘Female First UK’.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper, "Timothee loves the chocolate. He wanted to buy as much of it as possible. He plans to give it as Christmas gifts to friends and family in the US. He didn’t mind splashing the cash as he’s had a successful year”.

And it was also reported that Timothee whisked the goods back to his $4500 a night penthouse suite inside the plush five-star hotel, The Emory London, where it has been claimed four staff loaded the haul of boxed chocolates onto a baggage trolley.

The star, who has been dating ‘The Kardashians’ star Kylie Jenner, 28, since 2023, was in the British capital to appear on BBC's ‘The Graham Norton Show’ to promote his new movie, Marty Supreme. In the 1950s-based ping-pong drama, Timothee plays Marty Mauser, and the film is loosely based on the real-life table tennis great Marty Reisman's journey to becoming a champion in the sport.

The movie does not come out until late December, but Timothee has already been recognised for his acclaimed performance in the movie. On January 3, he is set to receive the Spotlight Actor of the Year Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival at the Palm Springs Convention Centre.

Festival Chairman Nachhattar Singh Chandi praised Chalamet’s work in Marty Supreme, describing it as a career-defining achievement. He noted that Chalamet’s portrayal of Marty Mauser captures both the intensity of ambition and the vulnerability of human longing, calling it one of the year’s most memorable performances.

