Dakota Johnson appears as 'Madeline' in ‘SNL’

Los Angeles, Dec 14 (IANS) Hollywood actress Dakota Johnson joined Lilly Allen, 40, as she performed "Madeline" from her latest album ‘West End Girl’.

In the song, the narrator confronts a woman named Madeline who slept with her husband, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The actress returned to Studio 8H as she graced the latest episode of ‘Saturday Night Live’ with Josh O'Connor as host and Lily Allen as the musical guest.

As per ‘People’, the singer sang to the side of the stage as Johnson sat hidden behind a sheer curtain, awaiting the moment she would read a message while in character. Before the song finished, Johnson stepped out from behind the curtain to reveal herself to the audience and joined Allen center stage.

"I hate that you're in so much pain right now. He told me that you were aware this was going on and that he had your full consent”, the actress Johnson as Madeline.

"If he's lying about that, then please let me know. Because I have my own feelings about dishonesty. Lies are not something that I wanna get caught up in”, the actress added.

The ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ star then kissed Allen on the cheek and the pair hugged. Johnson has previously hosted SNL twice.

Allen also performed "Sleepwalking" from her latest album ‘West End Girl’, which alludes to her split from David Harbour, during her appearance on ‘SNL’. Singing ‘Sleepwalking’, Allen details her frustrations over her past relationship with the lyrics, "Looking back, it's so absurd. Course I trusted you and took you at your word. Been no romance since we wed. But you let me think it was me in my head. And nothing to do with them girls in your bed”.

Allen and Harbour first sparked romance rumors in 2019, and the Stranger Things actor and the "Smile" musician later tied the knot during a Las Vegas wedding.

--IANS

aa/