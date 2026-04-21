April 21, 2026 10:29 AM हिंदी

Zeenat Aman talks about ‘obsession of beauty’, says your ‘act should be beautiful’

Zeenat Aman talks about ‘obsession of beauty’, says your ‘act should be beautiful’

Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood star Zeenat Aman has spoken about the obsession with beauty, stating that good actions hold far greater value than mere appearances.

Talking about beauty and beauty contests in an exclusive conversation with IANS, Zeenat said, “I think that the contests are not just about beauty but they are mainly about poise, etiquette, self-representation.”

She added, “Sometimes you will see that the girl who answers the question correctly, wins. Although it is possible that someone else is more beautiful than her. So it's a lot of things. About the obsession of beauty, there is a saying in English that "handsome is as handsome does. Your act and gesture should be more beautiful than anything else.”

Zeenat Aman’s comment on the obsession of beauty, highlights that being graceful, confident, intelligent, and a good conduct often outweigh conventional standards of beauty.

Talking about Zeenat Aman, the actress was touted as one of the most iconic faces of Hindi cinema in the 1970s and 80s era of Bollywood.

She gained widespread recognition with the movie Hare Rama Hare Krishna, released in 1971.

She went on to star in many more successful films including Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Don, Satyam Shivam Sundaram and others.

In recent years, Zeenat Aman, at 74, has now found a new voice on social media, where she often shares many unknown facts, BTS and fun anecdotes from her time in Bollywood.

–IANS

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