Zeenat Aman says 'Old is gold' as she reveals she is all about repeating clothes

Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) While a lot of young actresses find it uncomfortable to be seen in the same clothes twice, veteran actress Zeenat Aman proudly proclaimed through her latest social media post that she is all about repeating clothes.

She shared that, according to her, "Old is Gold", and hence, she could never relate to people's need to throw away perfectly fine clothes simply because they have been spotted in them. Zeenat Aman revealed that she does not shy away from repeating her outfits from time to time.

Posting a couple of photos of herself posing in a stunning brown co-ord set, along with a pearl necklace and diamond earrings, the 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram' actress wrote on her official Insta handle, "Old is gold, don’t you think?! Goofing around in the foyer of my apartment building before stepping out for an event. I’m all for repeating outfits, and never quite understood the compulsion to use and throw perfectly good clothes just because you’ve been seen in them once! This gorgeous ensemble is by AM:PM, a brand I shot for the year before last, and I have repeated it for formal events. (sic)."

Zeenat Aman went on to add that while doing her spring cleaning recently, she came across some of her outfits that happened to be almost 25 years old.

"While spring cleaning this morning, I realised I own some items that are over 25 years old! Do you have a piece of clothing in your closet that you’ve turned to again and again over the years? I’d love to read about it in the comments." she went on to add.

Sharing their opinion on the subject, an Insta user commented, "So elegant and classy always...nothing wrong with repeating outfits. Spent hard-earned money on it, should be celebrated and worn again and again. Afterall....Why Not?!?"

Another one penned, "Oh absolutely!! I don’t buy anything that has no longevity/ repeat value."

The third comment read, "There’s something deeply elegant about repeating what you love without apology. In a world that rushes toward constant newness, your words feel like a gentle reminder that style is not about novelty, but memory, meaning, and confidence. Clothes that stay with us for decades carry stories — and that, truly, is timeless."

