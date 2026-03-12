Pritika's brace helps India defeat Myanmar in first of two U17 friendlies

Yangon (Mayanmar), March 12 (IANS) Pritika Barman struck twice as the Indian U17 women’s team produced a composed performance to defeat Myanmar 2-0 in the first of two international friendly matches at the Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon on Thursday.

The friendlies are part of India’s preparations for the AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup, scheduled to be held in Suzhou, China, from May 1 to May 17, 2026. Myanmar, who have also qualified for the continental tournament, are using the fixtures as part of their build-up as well. The second friendly match will be on Saturday, March 14, 2026.

India delivered a mature and balanced display, scoring once in each half while also maintaining a clean sheet against a spirited Myanmar side. Goalkeeper Munni played a crucial role when called upon, while the defensive line marshalled by Abhista Basnett and Elizabed Lakra remained organised and composed throughout the contest.

The Young Tigresses began brightly and attempted to assert themselves with controlled possession and measured attacking moves. Myanmar, however, showed intent in the opening half and tried to put up resistance by pressing higher up the pitch and disrupting India’s rhythm whenever possible. Despite their efforts, India gradually grew into the match and began to create meaningful openings.

The first clear chance arrived in the 31st minute when India captain Julan Nongmaithem threaded a pass down the left flank for Alisha Lyngdoh. The left-back delivered a teasing cross into the box, but Pearl Fernandes could not keep her header on target.

India continued to probe and finally broke the deadlock in the 38th minute with a well-worked move. After winning possession near the centre circle, Redima Devi Chingkhamayum released Pritika Barman with a precise through ball. The winger displayed composure and determination as she shrugged off her marker, rounded Myanmar goalkeeper Saung Pwint Phyu, and calmly slotted the ball into the empty net to give India a 1-0 lead before the interval.

While Myanmar had shown some resilience in the first half, the second half saw India take full control of proceedings. Pamela Conti's side increased the tempo and began to dominate possession, pushing Myanmar deeper into their own half.

India doubled their advantage just four minutes after the restart. Alva Devi Senjam made an energetic run down the left wing before sending a perfectly weighted cross into the penalty area. The delivery bypassed the Myanmar defence, and Pritika Barman arrived at the right moment to volley the ball into the net with aplomb.

The goal effectively tilted the contest in India’s favour as Myanmar struggled to cope with the visitors’ pace and movement. India continued to dictate play and nearly added a third in the 60th minute when Abhista struck a powerful free-kick from more than 30 yards, only to see it crash against the crossbar.

Despite the missed opportunity, India remained composed and controlled the tempo for the remainder of the match. Their disciplined defending and efficient ball movement ensured Myanmar were kept at bay as the visitors comfortably closed out the contest.

