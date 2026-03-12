March 12, 2026 10:45 PM हिंदी

Indian Coast Guard carries out timely medical evacuation near Gujarat

Veraval, March 12 (IANS) In a swift and coordinated search and rescue operation on Thursday, an injured fisherman was safely evacuated by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) after a distress call from a fishing vessel in the Arabian Sea.

The ICG's ship C‑149, stationed at Veraval, was dispatched after a medical distress alert was received from the Indian Fishing Boat (IFB) 'Guru Krupa' operating nearly 23 nautical miles off the Gujarat coast.

The Coast Guard crew located the fishing boat and embarked the injured fisherman for immediate evacuation.

"On arrival at the CG jetty, the man was provided first aid and stabilised by the station's medical officer before being transferred to the local government hospital for further treatment," officials said.

The officials also added: "The timely response and execution of this mission ensured that the distressed fisherman received urgent medical intervention. Our teams are committed to safeguarding lives at sea in line with our operational protocols and motto."

The rescue highlights the continued maritime vigilance of the ICG along the western seaboard, particularly in the busy fishing zones off Gujarat.

In a similar operation last year, the Coast Guard carried out dual medical evacuation missions off the Gujarat coast on March 23, rescuing two fishermen with severe injuries from separate vessels around 100 km offshore near Porbandar and Pipavav.

Two Coast Guard ships -- C‑409 and C‑15 -- were rapidly deployed following distress calls, and the injured men were safely stabilised and brought to the shore for treatment.

Earlier in May 2024, the Coast Guard responded to a night‑time distress alert from the Veraval Maritime Rescue Sub‑Centre when a fisherman aboard the vessel sustained a serious head injury about 130 km off the coast.

The injured crew member was evacuated by ICGS C‑153 and transferred to medical care in Veraval.

These recent operations reaffirm the Coast Guard's role in maritime safety and its readiness to respond to emergencies at sea, continuing its longstanding commitment to protect fishermen and other mariners in distress.

