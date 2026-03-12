Aman Raj takes a four-shot lead over Bhullar in IGPL Chandigarh

Chandigarh, March 12 (IANS) Aman Raj, who despite battling injuries last season, came within a whisker of winning the inaugural IGPL Order of Merit, has put himself in a very strong position to make a winning start in the brand new 2026 season.

Patna golfer Aman Raj, 30, who won twice last season, shot a brilliant 8-under 64 under the blazing sun and leapt to the top of the leaderboard reaching 11-under. He carded 3-under 69 on the first day at the Chandigarh Golf Club.

Last year Aman finished second behind Pukhraj Singh Gill in the race to the IGPL Order of Merit by less than Rs. 9,000. Aman was four shots clear of Gaganjeet Bhullar, the most successful Indian in history on the Asian Tour with 11 wins. Yet Aman said, “Bhullar can come back from any deficit. He is an amazing player. He showed that last year in the IGPL with his consistency.”

On his own game Aman smiled and said, “I started with a duff on the first hole but still birdied it. It was that kind of a day. I had my troubles off the tee, but my short game was superb and that carried me through the day.”

With his typical laugh he added, “I am feeling ok but just need to be more consistent. Yes, I am not totally free from niggles, but I realise that I need to adjust and do my best. Today was one of the good days. Must have more of them.”

Bhullar, who was bogey free in the first round of 68, had one bogey and four bogeys on the second. “Ironically I hit the ball well and have been playing very well. But these last two days I have not scored well. I had many chances for birdies on both days but didn’t convert many. That’s what I need to work on. Otherwise, the game looks fine, and I am looking forward to a good season.”

Bhullar won three times in 2025 and was third on the IGPL Order of Merit last year despite playing only about half of the event as he was also playing the International Series and Asian Tour.

In 2025 the battle for the Order of Merit was so close that the top three – Pukhraj (Rs. 81,90,652), Aman Raj (Rs, 81,81,708) and Bhullar (Rs. 81,30,000) - were separated by just over Rs. 60,000.

Bhullar said, “I also heard of the IGPL and International Series tie-up just as I was finishing my round. I was thrilled because I have been playing on it for a while and it could be a game-changer for my colleagues. This could be the boost Indian golf has been seeking and I know India has huge talent and now IGPL is providing the right and lucrative pathway.”

IGPL debutant, Varun Parikh, who confessed that he came to the IGPL to have a shot at the Asian Tour, had a double celebration. Following up his first 71 with a 67 in the second round he was 6-under and third.

But more importantly he was elated to learn about the announcement of IGPL’s historic partnership with the International Series which will provide IGPL stars a pathway to the highly lucrative Liv-backed International Series. “This is amazing news. I want to be on the Asian Tour and get to the International Series. When I heard the news of the tie-up between Liv-backed International Series and IGPL, it was a big boost. This is massive motivation for many of us, who want to be on the Asian Tour, which is closer home and offers conditions somewhat like what we have played on.”

While Aman Raj was leading a by massive margin, the leaderboard behind him was packed. Apart from Bhullar (4 behind) and Parikh (5 behind), there are four players who are 5-under and six shots behind.

With Aman Raj himself showing that low scores are possible at the Chandigarh Golf Club, no lead is secure.

Kapil Kumar (70-69), one of the 2025 winners, was tied fourth alongside local man, the seasoned Ranjit Singh (70-69) despite a closing bogey, Indian-American Manav Shah (69-70) and last year’s Pukhraj Singh Gill (70-69), who is steadily recovering from an injury suffered in the off season.

Yashas Chandra (68-72) and former Asian Tour winner Chiragh Kumar (69-71) were tied for the eighth place.

Young gun amateur Harjai Milkha Singh showed his genes are strong as he added 3-under 69 to his first round 72 to be Tied-10th alongside the pedigreed Karandeep Kochhar (70-71) and Sachin Baisoya (72-69) at 3-under total. His father, Jeev Milkha Singh may be playing in far off courses in some other parts of the world. But Harjai showed that Chandigarh is indeed his family turf as produced five birdies against two bogeys.

--IANS

hs/