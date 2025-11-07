Zayed Khan, Sussanne Khan's mother Zarine Katrak passes away

Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Actor Zayed Khan and Sussanne Khan's mother Zarine Katrak, who was the wife of Sanjay Khan, passed away aged 81 after suffering from age related ailments.

As per sources, Zarine Katrak, who was the mother-in-law of Hrithik Roshan was suffering from age-related ailments for a while now. She breathed her last on Friday morning at her residence in Mumbai.

Zarine is survived by her husband and three children Sussanne Khan, Simone Arora, Farah Ali Khan and Zayed Khan.

Zarine’s eldest eldest daughter Farah Khan Ali is married to DJ Aqeel, their second daughter Simone Arora married businessperson Ajay Arora. while their youngest daughter is Sussanne Khan was formerly married to actor Hrithik Roshan. Their son Zayed is married to Malaika.

It was 11 months ago when Zarine was seen in Farah Khan’s vlog, where the former treated the filmmaker-choreographer with Irani mutton kofta and even gave a house tour.

As per reports, it was at a bus stop when Sanjay and Zarine met and got married in 1966. She ventured into films such as Tere Ghar Ke Saamne and Ek Phool Do Mali.

Talking about Sanjay Khan, he is an actor, producer and director known for his works in Hindi films and television.

Sanjay Khan made his debut in Rajshri film Dosti in 1964, which won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi for that year, followed by Chetan Anand's Haqeeqat.

Sanjay Khan starred in a series of hit movies like Dus Lakh, Ek Phool Do Mali, Intaquam, and Dhund. He co-starred with his elder brother Feroz Khan in the films Upaasna, Mela, and Nagin. He later turned producer and director with films like Chandi Sona and Abdullah.

Sanjay Khan had also featured in and directed the famous historical fiction television series The Sword of Tipu Sultan.

