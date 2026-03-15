Gajraj Rao calls Sunil Grover the greatest 'shape-shifter' of our times

Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) Veteran actor Gajraj Rao called comedian and actor Sunil Grover the greatest 'shape-shifter' of our times.

In his latest social media post, Gajraj said that whenever Grover decides to mimic someone, he completely absorbs their speech, gestures, and expressions.

The 'Badhaai Ho' actor added that Grover enters the soul of the person he decides to portray.

Gajraj wrote on the photo-sharing app, "I am a fan of Sunil Grover, whatever he does delights the heart. When he comes on stage as Kapil Dev, Kapil Dev watches him with admiration; when he takes on the form of Salman, he starts to resemble Salman … he can become Dara Singh, Sidhu, Aamir Khan, Rajamouli, anything."

The veteran actor gave a special shout-out to Grover's recent performance in which he was seen stepping on the stage as the legendary actor Kader Khan.

During the recent episode of "The Great Indian Kapil Show", Grover left everyone awe-struck as he brought Kader Khan to life yet again, thanks to his unmatched acting skills.

"In yesterday’s episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, he came as Kader Khan, and it felt as if Kader Khan himself was on stage. Grover does not just mimic; he enters the soul of that person, absorbing their speech, gestures, and expressions. Grover is the greatest shape-shifter of our times, his art is divine, he is unique … the fantastic jamboree with him by Kiku Sharda, Krishna Abhishek, Kapil Sharma, all deserve applause … salute to the show writers, Grover’s makeup and costume team … salute to the director … salute to Archana ji, Sidhu saab … without the combined craftsmanship of all of you, this magic would not be possible … thank you Kapil Sharma and team, for making the world laugh, for spreading so much joy," Gajraj concluded the post.

--IANS

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