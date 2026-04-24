Zayed Khan is a ‘proud parent’ as son Zidane Khan becomes the ‘Prom King’ at college

Mumbai April 24 (IANS) Actor Zayed Khan is currently beaming with joy and pride as his son Zidane Khan became the ‘Prom King’ at his school’s prom night.

Taking to his social media, the actor shared a beautiful note along with a video montage and pictures capturing glimpses from Zidane’s special evening.

“The wonder years, almost feels like yesterday when I was in that same hall, in Kodai International school dancing on prom night, only I wasn’t prom king.”

He added, “Was proud to know that my son Zidaan with his friend was nominated PROM KING! So the way it works is that 11th and 12th grade vote for the person they seem to like the most. Hearing the claps for my son Zidaan made me feel like a proud parent cause it showed me that my son is a good human being, and is genuinely loved by his peers. Indeed a moment where being loved and accepted by your school, tribe, clan. Whatever… is the greatest gift. Take care everyone and keep spreading the love #school #gratitude #promnight #blessed.”

In the pictures, Zidane is seen dressed in a sharp black suit paired with a tie, sporting a “Prom King” sash, posing with the Prom Queen of the night.

For the uninitiated, Zidane Khan was born to Zayed Khan and his wife Malaika, whom the actor married in 2005. The couple are parents to two sons, Zidane and Aariz.

Coming from a film family, Zayed is the son of veteran actor Sanjay Khan. He made his Bollywood debut with Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne in 2003 but rose to fame with his role as Lakshman in Main Hoon Na, where he starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the role of his younger step brother.

He was loved for his character portrayal as Lucky.

Over the years, he featured in films like Dus, Fight Club – Members Only, Cash and others.

His last on-screen appearance was in the movie Sharafat Gayi Tel Lene.

–IANS

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