Zareen Khan shares her mother's health update: 'Mom's much better'

Mumbai Oct 27 (IANS) Actress Zareen Khan used social media to share an update on her mother's health, who had recently been hospitalized. The 'Veer' actress revealed that her mother is doing much better now and has also been discharged from the hospital.

She took to the Stories section of her Instagram handle and uploaded an image of her posing with her mother in the hospital.

Sharing the update, Zareen wrote, "Mom's much better (evil eye emoji) Taking her home today from the hospital. Big Thanks to each and every one of you who sent good wishes and prayers fr her...means the world to me (folded hands and red heart emoji) (sic).

On Friday, Zareen informed that her mother has been admitted to the hospital.

Urging everyone to pray for her speedy recovery, she took to the Stories section of her Instagram and wrote, "Mom admitted to the hospital. Please keep her in your prayers (sic)."

However, Zareen had not revealed any further details about her mother's health.

Prior to that, Zareen posted a video on her official Instagram handle, slamming netizens for leaving obscene comments on her every post.

Expressing her displeasure, she was heard saying in the clip, "Hello everyone. Is this happening to you too? The moment I post something, such comments start flooding in. People post water and peach emojis; some write 'service available', 'boys come over', or even 'need a boyfriend, alone at home'."

"It doesn't matter what I share; people find a way to post disgusting remarks. Some comments are so filthy, it's shocking," the 'Hate Story 3' actress added.

"Yeh kya chakkar hai.... Koi samjhaao please. Aur kya aap logon ke saath bhi yeh ho raha hai? Let me know in the comments." (What is this about? Please, someone explain it to me.) (sic)," Zareen captioned the post.

--IANS

pm/

