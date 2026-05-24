May 24, 2026 3:43 PM हिंदी

Zareen Khan calls niece Aizel 'love at first sight' as she celebrates her 1st birthday

Zareen Khan calls niece Aizel 'love at first sight' as she celebrates her 1st birthday

Mumbai, May 24 (IANS) Actress Zareen Khan called her niece Aizel Khan 'love at first sight' as she celebrated her 1st birthday on Sunday.

She added that with all the challenges posed by the year gone by, Aizel has emerged as a blessing for her, bringing immense happiness into her life.

Posting a video compilation of some unseen precious moments of Zareen with the little one, the 'Veer' actress wrote, "Can’t believe you are already 1. A lot happened in this last one year but you came in as a blessing in my life for which I’ll be forever grateful. You are my love at first sight , my always and forever. Thank you for all the happiness you brought into my life. (sic)."

"I wish you a life full of blessings, goodness & abundance, my jaaneman Happiest birthday my heart , @aizelinwonderland … Love you so so much," added Zareen.

It has been a tough time for Zareen, who lost her mother on April 8 this year after suffering from a prolonged illness.

10 days after her mother's passing, she penned an emotional note, remembering her mother with a heavy heart.

"'Iinaa lillh wa'iinaa 'iilayh rajiewn (To Allah we belong and to him we shall return)." My Mother , my first love , my best friend , my baby , my world , my everything …. It’s been 10 days that you are gone," wrote the 'Housefull 2' actress.

"I’m not gonna write some long caption for the world to read bcoz you know exactly what I’m going through right now without you. There’s a constant ache and emptiness in my heart which is irreplaceable. Be the Chota baby you always were and enjoy your parents’ love in Jannat …Until we meet again !," she added.

Zareen’s mother's last rites were held at the Versova Muslim Kabrastan in Andheri West, Mumbai.

--IANS

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