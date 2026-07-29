July 29, 2026 8:08 AM हिंदी

US forces intercepted Iran's 'surprise attack' on American forces in Middle East: CENTCOM

US forces intercepted Iran's 'surprise attack' on American forces in Middle East: CENTCOM

Washington, July 29 (IANS) The US military said that it intercepted multiple ballistic missiles launched from Iran in what it described as an attempted "surprise attack" on American forces in the Middle East.

"At 5:45 p.m. ET today, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces launched multiple ballistic missiles from Iran in an attempted surprise attack on U.S. forces based in the Middle East," the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) wrote on X.

"All Iranian missiles were successfully intercepted," it said, adding "US forces remain vigilant and at a high state of readiness."

Iran launched no more than four ballistic missiles, CNN reported, citing a US official.

There was no immediate comment from Tehran on the US claims.

Earlier Tuesday, the CENTCOM said the US military had redirected 18 commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, disabled two and boarded two others to enforce what it described as a naval blockade on all Iranian ports.

CENTCOM also said in a separate post that more than 20 US Navy warships are operating across the Middle East in support of military missions.

"There are more than 20 U.S. Navy warships operating across the Middle East supporting military missions, including strict enforcement of America's steel wall blockade against Iran. As of July 28 CENTCOM has redirected 18 commercial vessels, disabled 2, and boarded 2 to ensure full compliance."

Earlier on July 26, the central command said that the US naval blockade against Iran remains in full effect. "As of July 25, CENTCOM has redirected 12 commercial vessels trying to run the blockade, disabled 2 that didn't comply, and boarded 2 to ensure total compliance."

The strikes from Iran came hours after Trump met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, their first in-person meeting since the two countries launched strikes against Iran on February 28.

US President Donald Trump said Monday he had decided to pause US strikes on Iran to give negotiations another chance, while warning that he could order further strikes if talks fail.

--IANS

rs/

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