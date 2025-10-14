Zakir Khan reveals 'This tour has tested me in ways I never imagined'

Mumbai Oct 14 (IANS) Comedian and actor Zakir Khan revealed that his latest 3-month-long tour, comprising 8 countries, 19 cities, 25 shows, and 48 flights, ended up testing him in ways he could have never even imagined.

Sharing his overwhelming yet rewarding experience, Zakir penned on the Stories section of his Instagram, "This tour has tested me in ways I never imagined, but it's also transformed me in ways I'll never forget. None of this would have been possible without my incredible team - the ones who believed, who pushed, and who turned dreams into reality with me. @rishabhnahar @xankurkaushikx @preraanaak @tusharrkumar @nambayaaar.(sic)"

Global star Priyanka Chopra also attended Zakir’s New York show and later even thanked the comedian for his “kindness, humour and creativity.”

Posting a selfie with Zakir on social media, PeeCee shared, “Thank you for your kindness, humor and creativity. So happy to know you. @zakirkhan_208.”

Re-sharing the post, Zakir penned, “You are grace in motion! Thank you for your kindness and for being such a guiding light – for me and for so many others. Much regards.”

Recently, Zakir announced a break from touring after a decade-long streak of back-to-back shows owing to his health.

He took to his Instagram Stories and expressed, "I have been touring since last 10 years. Though I am extremely blessed to receive your love and affection. Par iss tarah ki extensively touring is not very healthy. Trying to satisfy everyone you meet, 2-3 shows in day, sleepless nights, early morning flight and of course no timetable for meals. Net-net 1 saal se bimar hi hoon, par kaam karna hi pada, kyunki zaruri tha uss waqt. Jinko pata hai, unko pata hai."

"I absolutely love being on stage par ab thoda break lena padega shayad. Matlb mann toh mera hai nahi, waise dekha jaaye toh 1 saal se bhi taal hi raha tha. Par ab lag raha hai ki baat hath se nikal jaaye uske pehle Sambhal lena chahiye. Isliye, yeh bar ke India tour me limited cites hi rahegi. Zyada shows pe shows bhi add nahi kar paunga aur phir yeh special record kar ke thoda lamba break lene ki salah di gayi hai mujhe”, he added.

--IANS

pm/