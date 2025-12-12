Shadab targets World Cup with a good Bigbash stint, rues Ashwin miss: Report

Mumbai, Dec 12 (IANS) Spin all-rounder Shadab Khan hopes a good season with the Sydney Thunder will help him regain his place in the Pakistan squad for the upcoming Twenty20 World Cup 2026, ruing a missed chance to play alongside Indian great Ravichandran Ashwin, says a report on Friday.

The 27-year-old leg-spinner has not played for Pakistan since a home T20I series against Bangladesh in June this year, as he had to undergo shoulder surgery before a long rehab. He will play his fourth season in the Australian T20 league, having previously played for Sydney Sixers, Hobart Hurricanes, and Brisbane Heat, the report added.

"It's a great opportunity, and I'm pleased that major Pakistani names are playing in the BBL this time, Shadab told Telecom Asia Sport (www.telecomasia.net). "The league is getting recognition because of them as well," he said during a virtual media talk from Sydney.

But Shadab rued a missed chance to learn from Aswin, who was due to play for Sydney Thunder before pulling out on fitness grounds. "It could have been great to have played alongside Ashiwn because he has been a great bowler," said Shadab, who has played against the Indian maestro on numerous occasions.

Shadab said he was pleased to see six other Pakistan players featuring in the latest Bigbash season. Former captain Babar Azam will line up for Sydney Sixers, Shaheen Shah Afridi for Brisbane Heat, Haris Rauf for Melbourne Stars, Mohammad Rizwan and Hassan Khan for Melbourne Renegades, and Hasan Ali for Adelaide Strikers.

"Pakistani cricketers have played in Australia before, but never in such numbers and never all at once," Shadab, excited at the unique opportunity to play against some of his team-mates, told www.telecomasia.net.

"Back home, we've played against each other, but this is the first time we'll be doing it abroad. We're all looking forward to it. Playing against friends has a different feeling," Shadab said.

"Our fans are excited as well; they’re waiting for the BBL to start. We played the T20 World Cup here in 2022 and received great support. With big Pakistani names in action in the BBL, we’ll get a lot of support again."

"The BBL is very important for me. I'll be back in action after five months. It's a great opportunity for me, and I want to make the most of it," Shadab said. "Injuries are part of the game — it’s not as if only I get injured, but it is very disappointing to miss cricket."

Shadab faces a stern challenge from other spinners already playing for Pakistan. Mohammad Nawaz, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq, and Sufyan Muqeem are others vying for places in the World Cup squad, the report said.

The tenth edition of the Twenty20 World Cup will be held from February 7 to March 8 in India and Sri Lanka.

