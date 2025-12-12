Rahul Gandhi to attend Messi’s GOAT India tour event in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Dec 12 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will attend football legend Lionel Messi’s ‘GOAT India tour’ event at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on December 13.

LoP Rahul Gandhi will witness a friendly match between the teams led by Messi and Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

The Chief Minister, during his visit to Delhi on Thursday, had invited Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi to attend the event.

Meanwhile, tight security arrangements are being made for an hour-long event on Saturday night. Thousands of fans are eagerly waiting for the event to see Messi’s magic live on the field.

Authorities have made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the event, which is expected to see a participation of 39,000 spectators.

Police have announced a series of measures for crowd management. Rachakonda Police Commissioner Sudheer Babu has announced that only ticket holders would be allowed into the stadium.

A total of 2,500 police personnel will be deployed as part of the security arrangements for the event.

Police have imposed traffic curbs on the roads surrounding the stadium located in the busy Uppal area.

Messi is scheduled to arrive at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at 4 p.m. He will drive to the Taj Falaknuma Hotel to attend a programme before leaving for the stadium. After the event, he will return to the hotel for the night's halt.

CM Revanth Reddy, who will be leading RR9 against Messi10, has been practising hard with football players at different grounds in the city for the last few days.

The match is to be played as part of Messi’s ‘GOAT Tour 2025’. The Chief Minister will wear Jersey number 9, and Messi his famous jersey number 10.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said thousands of football fans were expected to come to see the match.

He urged them to arrive early and settle into their seats to ensure both security and convenience.

Special routes have been designated for the arrival and departure of Messi, LoP Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, ministers, and other VIPs.

Vikramarka stated that the match is being organised as part of "Telangana Rising" celebrations. According to him, Messi showed personal interest in being part of the celebrations.

IT Minister Sridhar Babu said Messi would be here for a social cause and not just a friendly match.

He said they were focusing on ensuring seamless coordination, public safety and a vibrant sporting atmosphere that reflects Telangana’s growing enthusiasm for major sporting events.

It will not just be football action as the state government is planning to invite Messi to serve as the global brand ambassador for its 'Telangana Rising' initiative.

The Chief Minister is trying to rope in the football legend to project the state’s dynamism to the world through sports, tourism, investment promotion and youth outreach.

--IANS

ms/dan