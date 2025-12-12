December 13, 2025 1:25 AM हिंदी

Youth Asian Para Games: India shines as Baby Sahana Ravi wins gold, Vishwa Vijay Tambe secures silver in para table tennis

New Delhi, Dec 12 (IANS) India’s para-athletes continued to make the nation proud, scoring remarkable victories that highlight their perseverance, spirit, and determination in the Youth Asian Para Games 2025 in Dubai.

In a momentous achievement, Baby Sahana Ravi secured a gold medal in the Class SF-9 (Under 23) category of Para Table Tennis, defeating the Philippines’ Lhey Marie Manginsay in straight sets. Her victory not only underscores her personal dedication but also reflects India’s growing prominence in para table tennis on the international stage.

Joining the celebration, Vishwa Vijay Tambe added a silver medal to India’s tally in the Class SM-10 category after a hard-fought encounter against Korea DPR’s Kwang Nam So. Despite narrowly missing the top spot, Tambe’s effort showcased exceptional grit, strategy, and competitive spirit — earning admiration from supporters and coaches alike.

The Youth Asian Para Games 2025, taking place from December 10 to 13 in Dubai, UAE, represents the fifth edition of this prestigious continental event. The Games feature competition in 11 sports disciplines — archery, athletics, badminton, boccia, goalball, powerlifting, swimming, taekwondo, table tennis, wheelchair basketball, and armwrestling — bringing together the best young para-athletes from across Asia.

India has fielded a 99-member contingent comprising 61 men and 38 women, competing across eight sports disciplines. The team’s participation demonstrates the nation’s continued emphasis on inclusion and equal opportunity in sports. Supported by expert coaches, physiotherapists, and mentors, the young athletes have shown remarkable progress across multiple events.

The outstanding performances by Baby Sahana Ravi and Vishwa Vijay Tambe are expected to inspire aspiring para-athletes back home and reaffirm India’s growing stature in global para-sport. As the Games progress, the Indian camp remains optimistic about adding more medals to its tally and finishing strongly in the continental event.

The Asian Youth Para Games 2025 celebrates the spirit of young para athletes from across Asia, uniting them through competition, determination, and inspiration. It provides them a platform where talent meets opportunity, and every victory tells a story of strength and inclusion.

