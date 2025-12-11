Zakir Khan reveals his viral friend ‘Kuntal’ doesn’t exist

Mumbai, Dec 11 (IANS) Comic artiste and actor Zakir Khan has shared that his friend ‘Kuntal’, who he based his stand-up special ‘Mannpasand’ on, doesn’t exist.

Zakir recently appeared on Tennis player Sania Mirza’s podcast, ‘Serving It Up With Sania’, and shared that he has no friend, who is called Kuntal. Zakir shared that while the person behind that name exists, he has a different name, and had requested Zakir to not use his real name for his stand-up special.

‘Manpasand’ is a warm, introspective set that blends his trademark humour with a more emotionally grounded narrative. The special revolves around the idea of personal choices, how the preferences shape relationships, identity, and adulthood. Zakir uses observational storytelling, Hindi-Urdu turns of phrase, and gentle self-deprecation to unpack family expectations, romantic misfires, and the small victories that make life feel bearable. Unlike his earlier, more boisterous specials, Manpasand leans into vulnerability, offering a mellow, relatable snapshot of a man reconciling who he is with who the world wants him to be.

During the episode, Zakir also spoke about his favourite destination, as he said, “There's no place like New York. New York is everything. There are dazzling lights everywhere. That is the city that, the city which never sleeps. Even if you go out at 4:00 am, you'll find some people standing and clicking photos at Times Square. As an artist, the city is so attractive because you've seen a lot culturally”.

“Every film and show that you've consumed in Hollywood, they talk about New York so much that when you reach New York, you feel like you've already seen it. Secondly, the food, h, my God! If you place your finger on the globe, searching for a restaurant, you'll find it on that Manhattan strip of New York. I would say you don't even have to go to Queens or Jersey”, he added.

