May 29, 2026 1:21 PM हिंदी

Zac Efron to headline, executive produce ‘Angel Heart’ series

Zac Efron to headline, executive produce ‘Angel Heart’ series

Los Angeles, May 29 (IANS) Hollywood actor Zac Efron is set to star in and executive produce the upcoming ‘Angel Heart’ series.

The one-hour drama show, written and executive produced by ‘Black Rabbit’ creator Zach Baylin, is based on the 1978 horror novel ‘Falling Angel’, which was adapted into the 1987 Mickey Rourke and Robert De Niro movie ‘Angel Heart’, as well as the book’s sequel ‘Angel’s Inferno’, reports ‘Variety’.

The logline reads, “A down-and-out NYC paparazzi, who makes his living finding and photographing people who don’t want to be found, is hired by a mysterious man to find a missing woman. But the deeper he digs to find her, the more it looks like a group of powerful elites, and maybe something supernatural, are covering up the disappearance”.

‘Angel Heart’ is executive produced by Marc Toberoff, Max Hjortsberg, Lorca Hjortsberg, Alice P. Neuhauser, Baylin and Kate Susman for Youngblood Pictures, Joe Hipps for Cut To, and Stuart Manashil, Kevin Turen and Harrison Kreiss.

As per ‘Variety’, Efron last teamed with A24 on the 2023 biographical sports drama ‘The Iron Claw’, in which he played the troubled wrestler Kevin Von Erich.

He has a couple of other projects coming down the pike, including Jody Hill’s thriller ‘Famous’, in which Efron plays a 38-year-old loser who uses his uncanny resemblance to a movie star to pursue his showbiz dreams. The news was first reported by ‘Deadline’.

He stars opposite Will Ferrell in Nicholas Stoller’s ‘Judgment Day’, about a reality TV judge who is taken hostage on air by a disgruntled man who blames him for his life spiraling out of control.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

India’s securitisation market shows structural strength in FY26

India’s securitisation market shows structural strength in FY26

'Loosing 2 wicket in powerplay was not ideal, but Yastika took the game away': Mandhana

'Loosing 2 wicket in powerplay was not ideal, but Yastika took the game away': Mandhana

John Travolta reveals why he owns a dozen of berets

John Travolta reveals why he owns a dozen of berets

Anup Soni recalls lock-up scene in ‘Gangaajal’, says was shot on steadicam in a single take

Anup Soni recalls lock-up scene in ‘Gangaajal’, says was shot on steadicam in a single take

India’s economy to remain resilient in 2026-27 despite global challenges: RBI

India’s economy to remain resilient in 2026-27 despite global challenges: RBI

Rishita Kothari becomes inconsolable on Mahhi Vij’s last day on the sets of ‘Seher Hone Ko Hai’

Rishita Kothari becomes inconsolable on Mahhi Vij’s last day on the sets of ‘Seher Hone Ko Hai’

Hockey U18 Asia Cup: Captain Ketan's hat-trick leads India men to dominating 13-0 win over Kazakhstan

Hockey U18 Asia Cup: Captain Ketan's hat-trick leads India men to dominating 13-0 win over Kazakhstan

Odisha govt signs semiconductor substrate manufacturing pact with Intel, 3DGS: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Odisha govt signs semiconductor substrate manufacturing pact with Intel, 3DGS: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Gurmeet Choudhary, Debinna Bonnerjee open up about multiple miscarriages, say 'doctors gave up'

Gurmeet Choudhary, Debinna Bonnerjee open up about multiple miscarriages, say 'doctors gave up'

India set for historic Ice Hockey World Championships 2027 participation across men's, women's and U20 teams

India set for historic Ice Hockey World Championships 2027 participation across men's, women's and U20 teams