May 31, 2026 11:01 PM हिंदी

IPL 2026: Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar, Kohli know what it takes to win a big game, says Karthik

IPL 2026: Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar, Kohli know what it takes to win a big game, says Karthik

Ahmedabad, May 31 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bengaluru batting coach and mentor Dinesh Karthik said the presence of seasoned campaigners Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Virat Kohli has given the side a sense of calmness in the ongoing IPL 2026 final, where they are having the upper hand against Gujarat Titans.

Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar have already made an impact in the final happening in front of a packed crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium by taking out Shubman Gill and B Sai Sudharsan in the power-play.

“A little bit, I must say (on a different feeling coming into the final. When you have people like Hoff (Hazlewood), who’s been part of many a trophy, and he has this habit of winning big games, and he knows what it takes to win a big game, there’s a sense of calmness, actually, when we have those bowling meetings,” said Karthik in a chat with the broadcasters at the half-way mark of the first innings.

Karthik was very effusive in his praise of the two and talismanic batter Kohli. “That’s so important, and I’m talking about Hoff here because he’s a big influence on the bowling group. Bhuvi, who’s won a few titles, and Virat Kohli, as we know. So these are three important names there who have won titles and know what it takes to win a big game.”

RCB have an opportunity to join MI and CSK as the only teams to successfully defend their IPL title, especially with the winner of Qualifier 1 winning the trophy last eight times. On whether RCB are comfortable in being front-runners to defend their title, Karthik said they have been mindful in motivating the side to win their second IPL title.

“I think so because we set a mindset of trying to be attacking champions. We wanted to keep pushing towards a second title. One thing that we refrained from using was language around defending our title. Instead, we spoke about trying to win a second title. That’s what we’ve constantly spoken about, and I think that’s made a big difference.”

--IANS

nr/

LATEST NEWS

Pak has second-highest number of out-of-school children in the world: Report

Pak has second-highest number of out-of-school children in the world: Report

Chinese vloggers filming slums, narrow lanes in Bangladesh (File Image)

Chinese vloggers filming slums, narrow lanes in Bangladesh

Catholic bishops meet Pope Leo, highlight challenges faced by Christians in Pakistan

Catholic bishops meet Pope Leo, highlight challenges faced by Christians in Pakistan

Rights body issues alert for possible genocide in Pakistan

Rights body issues alert for possible genocide in Pakistan

IPL 2026: Sooryavanshi scripts history, becomes youngest to clinch Orange Cap

IPL 2026: Sooryavanshi scripts history, becomes youngest to clinch Orange Cap

French Open: Jodar rallies from two sets down to beat Busta, reaches maiden Grand Slam QF (Credit: ATP)

French Open: Jodar rallies from two sets down to beat Busta, reaches maiden Grand Slam QF

US: Arcadia's former Mayor pleads guilty to working as unregistered agent of Chinese govt

US: Arcadia's former Mayor pleads guilty to working as unregistered agent of Chinese govt

Namita Dubey was ‘slightly intimidated’ by Jim Sarbh, reveals who absorbed her creative shock (Photo: Namita Dubey/ Instagram)

Namita Dubey was ‘slightly intimidated’ by Jim Sarbh, reveals who absorbed her creative shock

Dua Lipa, Callum Turner exchanged wedding vows in intimate ceremony in London

Dua Lipa, Callum Turner exchanged wedding vows in intimate ceremony in London

IPL 2026: Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur among celebrities set vibe for final

IPL 2026: Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur among celebrities set vibe for final