May 31, 2026 11:00 PM हिंदी

Border dispute with India to be resolved by diplomatic dialogue: Nepal PM

Border dispute with India to be resolved by diplomatic dialogue: Nepal PM

Kathmandu, May 31 (IANS) The first address by Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah on Sunday triggered a political storm as he claimed that the South Asian country has also encroached on Indian territory.

Prime Minister Shah, who had unusually avoided addressing the Nepal Parliament in the past despite frequent calls from the opposition parties, answered the questions of lawmakers himself.

He made the remarks when he was quizzed about India's alleged encroachment of the disputed region of Limpiyadhura, Lipulek and Kalapani region. Both Nepal and India claim sovereignity over these areas though the region is effectively under Indian control for decades.

"After becoming Prime Minister, I came to know that not only has India encroached on Nepal's land, but Nepal has also encroached on India's land in multiple places," Prime Minister Shah said.

"Both sides should sit down and look into the matter."

He, however, did not disclose any details about where Nepal encroached upon Indian land. And leaders from opposition parties immediately demanded answers on where Nepal encroached Indian lands. Some lawmakers called speaker DP Aryal to remove the Prime Minister's remarks from Parliament's record.

Border dispute has been one of the key irritants in bilateral relations. Nepal had already sent an official diplomatic note to India and received a response.

Replying to a separate question over India-China agreement to send Indian pilgrims to Kailash Mansarovar through the disputed Lipulek area, Prime Minister Shah said Nepal had already sent an official diplomatic note to India and received a response.

Shah said the disputes over Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura and Kalapani would be resolved through diplomatic dialogue. He also gave some details about Indian response.

"The response states that both governments will form teams comprising historians, surveyors and experts familiar with the territory and seek a resolution through table talks," the Nepal PM added.

He said that Nepal had also engaged in diplomatic discussions with China and the United Kingdom regarding the border dispute with India.

It is probably the first time Nepal openly admitted it has held talks with the UK regarding the Nepal-India border dispute.

"We have spoken not only with India and China but also with the UK government. Our view is that the UK should also take an interest, as the issue dates back to the period when British India left the region," Shah added.

His controversial remark has come before Rabi Lamichhane, President of ruling Rastryiya Swatantra Party ( RSP) of Nepal is scheduled to visit India on June 1-2.

The proposed visit of Prime Minister Shah has however been uncertain.

--IANS

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