Yuvika Chaudhary: Prince Narula, I are strong individuals with our own viewpoints

January 26, 2026 9:58 AM

Mumbai, Jan 26 (IANS) Actress Yuvika Chaudhary, who is set to enter the upcoming show 'The 50' alongside her husband Prince Narula, says her journey on the show is firmly rooted in individuality, despite being associated with one of the strongest legacies in the reality TV space.

Asked Yuvika if entering The 50 with Prince, who has a strong legacy in reality shows, would empower her or risk reducing her individual journey to a supporting role?

Yuvika told IANS: “It works both ways. In some situations, it will definitely support me, and in others, I’ll make sure I’m playing my own game. Sometimes it will really help me, and sometimes we may have completely different points of view. And yes, those differences will be visible.”

The actress says Yuvika and Prince are “very different people.”

“Even in real life, he takes his own decisions and I take mine. We don’t interfere in each other’s space that way. We’re both strong-headed, he doesn’t listen to me, and I don’t listen to him when it comes to our individual points of view,” she added.

Speaking about the evolving nature of reality television and heightened scrutiny from audiences, Yuvika said she isn’t consciously managing her image.

“I don’t think you need to manage anything if you’re being yourself. I’m at a stage in my life where I don’t really have fears anymore. I want to put myself out there completely. This is an opportunity for me, and I don’t want to lose it by holding back,” she said.

On how viewers might interpret her loyalty or disagreements with Prince beyond the show, Yuvika maintained that authenticity remains key.

“What you’ll see on the show is exactly how we are in real life. The audience will take us as we are. I don’t want to create confusion by showing fake personalities or a confusing relationship. We’re very clear, sorted, and strong-headed individuals.”

Produced by Banijay Asia, The 50 is India’s upcoming large-scale reality show. Streaming soon on JioHotstar and Colors, The 50 promises a bold new format set to disrupt the Indian reality TV playbook.

