'Yaadein' actor Iqbal Khan enjoys a fun banter with Akshay Kumar on 'Wheel of Fortune'

Mumbai, March 6 (IANS) Before the audience gets to witness Sony SAB’s upcoming show "Yaadein", the lead actor of the drama, Iqbal Khan, visited the sets of Akshay Kumar's reality game show "Wheel of Fortune".

Iqbal was joined by actors Maniesh Paul and Karan Wahi, making the episode even more entertaining.

During the episode, Iqbal got himself into a fun banter with host Akshay Kumar. They also shared glimpses about his upcoming show "Yaadein".

The viewers will get to see Iqbal in a candid and lively avatar as he created some playful moments with Maniesh and Karan in the episode, and also participated in the show’s entertaining segments.

In the middle of all the fun and games, Iqbal also shed light on his role as Dr. Dev in "Yaadein".

He will be seen essaying the role of a doctor whose life takes an unexpected turn after a tragic accident alters his memory and sense of identity.

Speaking during the show, he further opened up about what drew him to the show’s emotionally layered narrative and how it stands apart with its deeply human story of identity and second chances.

Sharing his experience of being on "Wheel of Fortune", he said, “It was an absolute pleasure to be on the show with Akshay sir. The energy on set was infectious, and shooting alongside Maniesh and Karan made it even more special."

"Promoting Yaadein on such a massive platform feels wonderful, as the show is very close to my heart. It’s a story that explores human emotions in a deeply relatable way, and I truly hope audiences connect with Dr. Dev’s journey as much as we have while bringing it to life," added Iqbal.

The latest episode of "Wheel of Fortune" featuring Iqbal, Karan and Maniesh will air on 9th March at 9 PM on Sony Entertainment.

