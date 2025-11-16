Yunus regime's nervousness shows its growing fear of Awami League's resurgence in Bangladesh’s politics: Report

Dhaka, Nov 16 (IANS) Awami League's recent lockdown programme in Dhaka has been a success, with people staying in homes and limited movement of public transport. On the same day, Bangladesh interim government's chief adviser Muhammad Yunus presented his idea of a referendum on the July Charter and general elections in February next year, however, it didn't really change anything for people who were already tired of illegitimacy compounded by misrule. The nervousness of Yunus regime showcases its growing fear of a resurgence of the Awami League in Bangladesh's politics, a report has said.

On a day when Yunus regime planned to decide the date of the court judgment on Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's cases, the Awami League made its presence felt.

The lockdown showcased people's rejection of the state of politics being done by the Yunus regime and the parties that have celebrated the fall of Awami League government, according to a report in NorthEast News.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party, Jamaat-e-Islami, and all other parties looking to reap benefits from the changed situation were left stunned by people's response to lockdown.

In a report, NorthEast News said, "The regime and its legal officers have now decreed that the verdict against Sheikh Hasina, who constitutionally remains Bangladesh’s Prime Minister, will be delivered on November 17. The public feeling is that the verdict has already been made obvious by the public utterances of the regime and its minions in recent months."

"Sheikh Hasina could be 'sentenced to death'. But for a nation which in recent weeks has seen public support for her rise, and not just among Awami League supporters, such a verdict imposed by an illegal court overseen by an equally illegal regime hardly matters. The sheer nervousness of the regime shows only too well its growing fear of a resurgence of the Awami League in Bangladesh's politics. The success of the lockdown has also placed all political parties looking forward to coming by slices of the power cake in February in a quandary," it added.

Yunus regime and anti-Awami League's hatred for Sheikh Hasina, the impetus given to the re-energising of the Awami League through her recent interviews with Western and Indian media has been a major reason behind the change in the situation.

The Yunus regime has been forced to silence the media in Bangladesh as far as criticism of his actions is considered.

According to the report, Yunus regime is having cold feet these days as lawyers and legal firms in countries like the UK have been formally complaining to international human rights bodies about the atrocities faced by Awami League activists and people of Bangladesh since August last year, with lawmakers abroad publicly condemning the misdeeds of the regime.

In a report, NorthEast News said, "If the Awami League can muster the kind of support it demonstrated through its lockdown on Thursday, one will rest content that between now and February, public outrage about a vote which eschews inclusivity through keeping the nation’s largest party out of it will only muddy the waters further. Yes, elections may be forced on the country in February. But they will be an exercise boycotted by more than 50 per cent, perhaps more, of citizens who have been adherents of the Awami League. That boycott will, from the day after the elections, throw up a new message, which is that the vote will have been a farce that fresh elections under a legally constituted caretaker government are called for. The success of the lockdown paves the path to new hope about the restoration of the foundational principles of the country."

--IANS

int/akl/khz