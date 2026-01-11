Sonakshi Sinha tries to find 'peace' in her balcony, gets the exact opposite 

Mumbai, Jan 10 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha on Saturday gave a candid glimpse into her 'irritated' mood as she shared a quiet moment that didn't quite go as planned.

The actress took to her social media account and posted a video of herself sitting in her balcony, with an expectation of wanting to live a peaceful and serene moment. But in return, she was met with an headache inducing noise of construction work and house drills.

The actress was seen dressed casually, with her hair tied up in a loose bun.

Alongside the video, Sonakshi wrote, "Tried sitting in my balcony wanted some peace… This is what i got instead."

The caption suggested that what was meant to be a peaceful break turned into a moment of annoyance and irritation as her peaceful moment was ruined by the ongoing renovation work in the neighbourhood.

Talking about spending some happy time, the actress and her husband, Zaheer Iqbal, were recently in the Maldives, where the couple celebrated the New Year with much pomp, glitter and cheer.

The actress had shared a carousel post straight from their fun celebrations on her social media account.

She captioned it as, "Hello 2026! Scroll to the end to see who had the best time at the New Year's Eve gala #islandcouture."

In the set of pictures shared by her, the couple were seen wearing New Year-embedded hairbands, sashes and shimmery clothes.

On the work front, the 38-year-old actress was last seen in 'Jatadhara' alongside Sudheer Babu.

The movie was released in both Hindi and Telugu on November 7, 2025.

