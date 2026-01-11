WPL 2026: Kerr, Carey pick three wickets each as MI register 50-run win over DC

Navi Mumbai, Jan 10 (IANS) Amelia Kerr and Nicola Carey picked three wickets each as Mumbai Indians (MI) registered a 50-run win over Delhi Capitals (DC) at the DY Patil Stadium on Saturday.

Nat Sciver‑Brunt and captain Harmanpreet Kaur set the tone with authoritative knocks of 70 and 74 not out to guide MI to 195/4. DC’s chase faltered from the outset as their top order collapsed inside the powerplay.

From there, despite Chinelle Henry’s 56, the pursuit of 195 became increasingly out of reach as DC were bowled out for 149 in 19 overs, as MI opened their account in an emphatic fashion.

Lizelle Lee began DC’s chase by picking two early fours, but chipped to mid-on off Nat Sciver-Brunt for 10. Shafali Verma followed her to the pavilion after being castled through the gate by an inswinger from Nicola Carey, who later got some nip back in to rattle Laura Wolvaardt’s off-stump.

Jemimah Rodrigues' first outing as DC skipper ended at just one when she went for a flashy cut off Shabnim but was caught by keeper G Kamalini diving to complete a sharp one‑handed take, as MI’s disciplined new‑ball attack dismantled their top order even before the powerplay had ended.

DC’s troubles deepened when Marizanne Kapp played a lofted drive off a pitched‑up delivery from Nicola but only managed to get an outside edge and was caught by the short third fielder for ten. Niki Prasad and Chinelle Henry provided brief resistance by striking six boundaries between themselves, before a googly from Amelia Kerr castled the former while trying to go across the line.

Despite losing wickets from the other end, Chinelle struck powerful boundaries to bring up her fifty off 30 balls. But that effort proved to be insufficient as DC fell way short, thus allowing MI to secure their first win of this season.

Brief Scores: Mumbai Indians 195/4 in 20 overs (Harmanpreet Kaur 74 not out, Nat Sciver-Brunt 70; Nandani Sharma 2-26, Chinelle Henry 1-32) beat Delhi Capitals 145 all out in 19 overs (Chinelle Henry 56; Amelia Kerr 3-24, Nicola Carey 3-37) by 50 runs

--IANS

nr/