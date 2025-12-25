Yunus govt perpetrating 'unspeakable atrocities' against non-Muslims: Former PM Sheikh Hasina

Dhaka, Dec 25 (IANS) Former Bangladesh Prime Minister and President of the Bangladesh Awami League, Sheikh Hasina on Thursday slammed the "illegal" interim government in the country headed by Muhammad Yunus for perpetrating unspeakable atrocities against non-Muslims.

In a message to the Awami League supporters on the occasion of Christmas, Hasina stated that the Yunus government has set "horrific precedents" such as burning religious minorities to death.

"In the recent past, Bangladesh stood as a shining example of communal harmony. The Father of the Nation envisioned a non-communal Bangladesh. The Bangladesh Awami League worked to realize that dream by ensuring that people of all faiths could live freely and without hindrance. It worked to establish equal rights and dignity for people of all religions in Bangladesh," read the statement issued by the former Bangladesh PM which was shared by the Awami League party on social media Thursday evening.

"But it is with deep sorrow that I must say that the current ruling group, which has seized power illegally, is interfering with the freedom of people of all religions and communities to practice their own faiths. In particular, it is perpetrating unspeakable atrocities against non-Muslims. It has even set horrific precedents such as burning religious minorities to death. I firmly believe that the people of Bangladesh will not allow this dark time to continue any longer," it added.

Hasina's statement came on a day when the news of another Hindu named Amrit Mondal - allegedly lynched by a mob in the Hossaindanga area of ​​Kalimohar Union late Wednesday - was reported by local media.

Last week, in a horrific incident that has been criticised all over the world, a 25-year-old Hindu youth Dipu Chandra Das was brutally killed in a mob lynching over false blasphemy accusations by a Muslim coworker at his factory. The mob killed Das and then hung his body from a tree before setting it on fire.

The incident underscored that forces of hatred and extremism remain unchecked across the South Asian nation.

The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council has documented 2,442 incidents of violence against minorities and over 150 temples vandalised from August 2024 to July 2025.

Several organisations have slammed Yunus, condemning the brutal incident, warning that Bangladesh is "descending into a state of savagery," with Hindus facing the brunt.

