'Yui Susaki told me she’ll play next year, that’s the kind of motivation we need,’ says PWL CEO Akhil Gupta

Noida, Feb 2 (IANS) Pro Wrestling League (PWL) CEO Akhil Gupta expressed satisfaction following the successful conclusion of the fifth edition of the tournament, revealing that Haryana Thunders’ title-winning captain and Japanese wrestling star Yui Susaki has confirmed her participation for the next season.

Susaki, a highly accomplished wrestler, won gold in the women’s 50 kg at Tokyo 2020 Olympics without surrendering a single point. During the Paris 2024 Olympics, she experienced her first international defeat against India’s Vinesh Phogat but later won a bronze medal through repechage. She is also a four-time World Champion, earning her first title in 2017.

The four-time world champion led Haryana Thunders to victory in PWL 2026, securing the trophy as her team beat Delhi Dangal Warriors in an exciting final at the Noida Indoor Stadium on Sunday.

Confirming Susaki’s return for the next season, Gupta underlined the significance of her commitment and the league’s growing popularity. “Beyond the coaches, I would like to share one more important point. I recently met Susaki, the league and the world’s top wrestler. She told me that she will definitely be coming next year. This is exactly the kind of motivation we need. When we first envisioned this dream, we did not imagine it reaching this level.

"Not a single seat was vacant; the stadium was completely full, and people outside were asking for tickets. This is the kind of love and support we wanted, and we are extremely happy,” he said.

Speaking about the role of coaches and addressing discussions around foreign coaching staff, Gupta highlighted the contribution of Indian coaches. “All these matters will be discussed in detail. I believe that Indian coaches are extremely capable and have performed very well.

"When we watch from behind a television screen, we do not fully realise it, but when we observed them on the ground, it became evident that every coach was completely absorbed—cheering passionately and fully involved in the process.”

Gupta also revealed that the league is considering expanding beyond freestyle wrestling, with discussions already underway with international and national bodies. “The introduction of Greco-Roman wrestling is under consideration. Representatives from United World Wrestling (UWW), including the Vice President, were also present. They suggested this as well, and we are deliberating on it.

"We will work closely with the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), and there will be no style of wrestling in which India’s flag does not fly high. It will take time, but it will be accomplished.”

--IANS

vi/bc