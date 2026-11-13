Youth Olympics: India conclude campaign with win 10 medals, record historic boxing double

New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANS) India signed off from the 2026 Summer Youth Olympic Games in Dakar with 10 medals, including two gold, three silver and five bronze, marking the country's second-best performance in the history of the competition.

India's medal-winning campaign spanned seven disciplines, with five Khelo India Athletes among the medallists. They included Tanvi Patri (Badminton), Khushbu Rajakbhai Darjada (Judo), Shourya Ambure (Athletics), Gunjan (Boxing) and Tirthank Pegu (Swimming).

Nine of India's 17 athletes returned with medals, while swimmer Dhinidhi Desinghu created history by becoming the first Indian athlete to win two medals in a single edition of the Youth Olympic Games.

India's 10-medal tally was surpassed only by its 13-medal performance at the 2018 Youth Olympics.

Boxing emerged as India's biggest success story, with Lairenlakpam Ambekar Meetei winning gold in the boys' 50kg category and Gunjan claiming the top podium finish in the girls' 48kg category.

The two victories gave India its first-ever gold medals in boxing at the Youth Olympic Games and marked the country's first boxing gold double at the competition.

With two gold medals, India also recorded its second-highest gold medal tally in a single edition of the Youth Olympic Games.

The campaign also witnessed several historic achievements across other disciplines. Shourya Ambure became the first Indian athlete to win an athletics medal at the Youth Olympic Games, claiming bronze in the girls' 100m hurdles. Taniya secured silver in girls' freestyle 75kg beach wrestling, giving India its first-ever medal in the discipline at the competition.

India also registered its first medals in swimming and Wushu at the Youth Olympics. Swimming was the country's most productive sport at the Games, contributing three medals.

Dhinidhi Desinghu won bronze medals in the girls' 100m and 200m freestyle events, becoming the first Indian athlete to win two medals in a single edition of the competition. Tirthank Pegu added another bronze in the boys' 200m butterfly event.

In badminton, Tanvi Patri won silver in the girls' singles event, becoming the first Indian woman to win a badminton medal at the Youth Olympic Games. Khushbu Rajakbhai Darjada secured silver in the girls' 63kg judo category.

Rajkumari Lanchenbi Chanu, a camper at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) in Imphal, won bronze in the girls' Changquan combined event, giving India its first-ever Wushu medal at the Youth Olympics.

India's 10 medals came across seven of the 11 sports in which the country competed, underlining the progress made by its young athletes across disciplines.

India's medallists at Dakar Youth Olympic Games 2026:

Gold:

1. Lairenlakpam Ambekar Meetei – Boxing (Boys' 50kg)

2. Gunjan – Boxing (Girls' 48kg)

Silver:

Khushbu Rajakbhai Darjada – Judo (Girls' 63kg)

Tanvi Patri – Badminton (Girls' Singles)

Taniya – Beach Wrestling (Girls' Freestyle 75kg)

Bronze:

Dhinidhi Desinghu – Swimming (Girls' 100m Freestyle)

Rajkumari Lanchenbi Chanu – Wushu (Girls' Changquan Combined)

Dhinidhi Desinghu – Swimming (Girls' 200m Freestyle)

Tirthank Pegu – Swimming (Boys' 200m Butterfly)

Shourya Ambure – Athletics (Girls' 100m Hurdles)

--IANS

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