Blackbox delivers second consecutive quarter of record-breaking financial performance

Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Black Box Limited (BSE: 500463 | NSE: BBOX), Essar’s technology arm and a global digital infrastructure solutions provider, on Friday announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30.

Black Box reported record quarterly revenue of Rs 1,936 crore, up 22 per cent year-on-year and 13 per cent sequentially. EBITDA increased 23 per cent YOY to Rs 175 crore, while profit after tax (PAT) grew 31 per cent to Rs 73 crore.

Growth was driven by continued execution across hyperscale data centre infrastructure and enterprise solutions, supported by growing momentum in the Company's Technology Products business.

The Company's order backlog reached a record US$1,044 million, up 88 per cent YoY, strengthening visibility for continued growth.

Sanjeev Verma, Whole-time Director & Chief Executive Officer, Black Box Limited, said, “Black Box is building strong growth momentum, with record quarterly revenue and an order backlog exceeding US$1 billion. These results reinforce our confidence in scaling the business towards our immediate growth goal of US$2 billion in revenue. Our data centre business is a powerful growth engine, with significant orders from multiple hyperscalers and repeat wins expanding our role in their infrastructure investments. Our strong US presence, deep expertise and proven execution position us to capture a greater share of accelerating data centre investment, supported by a substantial opportunity pipeline."

"Growing Enterprise and Technology Products businesses across the United States and international markets further strengthen our growth outlook. With secured orders and proven delivery capabilities, we are ready to execute at a greater scale. Continued hiring, investment in our people and expansion of delivery capacity strengthen our ability to deliver larger projects and drive our next phase of growth,” he said.

Deepak Kumar Bansal, Executive Director & Global CFO, Black Box Limited, said, “Our Q2 performance demonstrates the growing earnings strength of Black Box, with PAT rising 31 per cent to Rs 73 crore, ahead of revenue growth of 22 per cent. H1 EBITDA margin expanded 50 basis points to 9.2 per cent, while operating cash flow reached Rs 115 crore for the first half of FY27. We are translating growth into stronger profitability and cash generation. Our expanding data centre business and significant order pipeline provide a strong foundation to scale revenue and earnings."

"As secured orders convert into revenue, we see further opportunities to improve operating leverage and build on this earnings momentum. We are confident of achieving our FY27 guidance of 23-27 per cent revenue growth and 38-50 per cent PAT growth, with profit growth expected to remain in high double digits for the next few years, along with stronger cash flow generation. Disciplined working capital management and prudent capital allocation remain central to converting this opportunity into sustained shareholder value,” he said.

Hyperscale Infrastructure: Capturing AI-Driven Investment Opportunities

Accelerating investment in AI infrastructure is driving demand for hyperscale data centre capacity, connectivity and network infrastructure. Black Box is expanding its participation in this market through established hyperscaler relationships, technical expertise and large-scale project delivery capabilities.

Black Box secured over US$250 million in data centre orders in H1 FY27. A substantial pipeline of large hyperscale deals is expected to drive significant order wins and accelerate growth in the coming quarters.

Black Box supports infrastructure projects associated with large-scale data centre developments with gigawatt-scale capacity. Its experience in delivering complex projects provides opportunities to expand existing customer relationships and participate in larger infrastructure projects.

The Company continues to strengthen its engineering and delivery capabilities, particularly in the United States, to support this demand. Record Backlog Strengthens Revenue Visibility Black Box secured US$298 million in new orders during Q2 FY27, up 37 per cent YOY. The order backlog reached a record US$1,044 million, increasing 88 per cent YOY and approximately 10 per cent sequentially.

The backlog includes a growing proportion of larger, multi-year engagements, with project-led wins providing revenue visibility over 24 to 36 months. Supported by its order pipeline across hyperscale, enterprise and presence across multiple countries, Black Box management is confident to achieve its FY27 guidance.

Enterprise and Technology Products: Expanding Growth Opportunities Black Box continues to deepen its enterprise relationships across the United States and international markets, supporting customers across technology, healthcare, financial services, industrial and retail markets.

During Q2 FY27, the Company secured engagements involving network infrastructure, connectivity, data centre integration and digital workplace solutions. Key wins included projects with a leading Indian telecom operator, global technology and semiconductor companies, US healthcare providers, a global pharmaceutical company, a major US financial institution, and retail and public sector customers.

These engagements reinforce the Company's diversified customer base and its strategy of expanding relationships with 300 strategic enterprise accounts.

The Technology Products business is gaining momentum as customers modernise critical operations and invest in secure, resilient control room platforms. This creates further opportunities for Black Box’s specialised technology portfolio.

Together, Enterprise Solutions and Technology Products businesses provide complementary growth opportunities alongside the expanding hyperscale data centre business.

Investing in Capabilities for Sustainable Growth Black Box continues to strengthen its leadership, engineering, sales and delivery capabilities to support larger and more complex customer projects.

The Company is progressing with its plan to recruit nearly 3,000 professionals by FY30, primarily in the United States, with hiring already underway for major data centre projects. These investments support the Company's ambition of reaching US$2 billion in annual revenue by FY30, driven by expanding customer relationships, broader capabilities and disciplined execution.

--IANS

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