'Dream big, but don't let them weigh you down': Rajnath Singh exhorts youth for building 'Viksit Bharat' (Lead)

New Delhi, Jan 10 (IANS) Calling youth of the country as the driving force behind the country's aspirations for building a Viksit Bharat by 2047, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh exhorted the youth to "dream big but cautioned against not letting those dreams weigh one's own self down", adding that "learning never stops, absorb lessons from new practices, from one's own mistakes, and from the experiences of others".

He praised the diverse achievements of the youth, expressing confidence in their creativity, ambition, and determination to propel India into the ranks of developed nations.

He urged the youth to embrace multidisciplinary learning, keeping pace with emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, biotechnology, and space exploration.

"Learning never stops. Absorb lessons from new practices, from your own mistakes, and from the experiences of others. Dream big—but don't let those dreams weigh you down," Defence Minister Singh advised the youth.

Speaking at Delhi Cantonment during an interactive session with 78 bright young representatives from Uttar Pradesh, Defence Minister Singh highlighted the transformative role of young minds in shaping India's future.

The gathering was part of the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2026, a three-day initiative (January 10–12) organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, designed to empower participants aged between 15 to 29 years through mentorship, idea exchange, and collaborative vision-building.

The Defence Minister said, "If you don't achieve success, you should not be afraid. Challenges and problems will continue to come in life, but you should take them lightly and face them without fear. If there is a problem today, you will achieve something tomorrow. This is certain. If you suffer today, happiness will come tomorrow. This is nature's eternal law: if you are in suffering today, happiness awaits; and if you are in happiness today, some difficulties may come tomorrow. Keep this in mind and do not fear it..."

Acknowledging that challenges are inevitable, the Defence Minister Singh emphasised resilience and courage as essential qualities.

He noted that setbacks and criticism often reveal true character, shaping the path forward more than success alone.

Defence Minister Singh highlighted that the participants in the dialogue not only possess knowledge and wisdom, but also leadership, innovative thinking, and a deep passion for nation-building.

He added that one should never get intimidated by troubles, and not let any challenge overpower them.

He also said that troubles are not an exception but a natural part of life and every difficulty makes one a little more mature and strong.

"It's easy to stay calm when everything goes smoothly. But it is failure and criticism that truly test one's strength," he remarked.

Defence Minister Singh encouraged the youth to see obstacles as opportunities, stressing that difficult journeys build endurance, while easy ones risk weakening resolve.

He underscored the importance of solution-driven thinking, self-confidence rooted in hard work, and humility that acknowledges the role of family, teachers, and peers in every achievement.

The Dialogue, now in its second edition, continues at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, bringing together thousands of young leaders nationwide.

On January 12 -- National Youth Day -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to join the participants, reinforcing the Union government's commitment to nurturing innovation, leadership, and nation-building through the power of youth.

