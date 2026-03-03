Palash Sen reveals that the first audience to every new composition of his was his baby girl

Mumbai March 3 (IANS) Indian pop rock band Euphoria frontman Palash Sen seems to have become emotional thinking about the times when his kids were little, in their toddler age.

“Life has no rewind .. so enjoy every moment of your baby’s babyhood,” he highlighted through his post on social media account.

The singer also fondly wondered why little kids cannot remain little “Thumbelinas” forever, giving a reference to the tiny fairy-tale character popularised by Disney.

Sharing a nostalgic memory, the Euphoria frontman posted an old photograph featuring himself and his daughter from her toddler days.

He captioned the post as, “Kynu .. my partner in every crime and all the rhymes .. all the time !! I have first sung her every song I have composed , literally since I was blessed with her .. Couldn’t have asked for a cuter , wiser audience .. here is the 6 month old version of my Kyna.. little baby fairy that she was. Why does time fly ? We all wish our babies stay little Thumbelinas.. Don’t we? Life has no rewind .. so enjoy every moment of your baby’s babyhood.”

In the picture, a younger Palash is seen sitting indoors, strumming a guitar and performing in front of his six-month-old daughter who sits beside him and looking curiously toward the camera. The candid throwback captured an adorable father-daughter moment.

The singer is a constant with expressing his emotions through his social media posts. Earlier, the singer had described himself as an “independent, unapologetic and perhaps misunderstood” rock singer, asserting that he had always chosen authenticity over validation.

Palash took to his social media account, where he shared a video of himself playing the guitar. He went on to reflect on his musical journey and the spirit of rock that defines him.

“I am a rock singer .. independent, unapologetic & perhaps misunderstood.. Rock is rebellion against the machine … aggressive, honest & strangely Sufi … one with God .. one with your inner self … and borderline maniacal … which is what euphoria means (sic),” he wrote.

Talking about the singer, it was in college, when Palash founded his band Euphoria. He had started composing songs from in college days and was writing them in English initially.

His first composition is believed to be 'Heaven on the Seventh Floor' which was an ode to his college hostel room, situated on the seventh floor.

Talking about his band Euphoria, it's first release, 'Dhoom Pichuck Dhoom,' was a major commercial hit and received rave reviews from the critics worldwide.

Euphoria went on to become noted Indian band, with five hit studio albums, one compilation and seventeen music videos.

Palash Sen further also explored the acting side of the industry and made his Bollywood debut with Filhaal, directed by Meghna Gulzar, which also starred Tabu and Sushmita Sen.

