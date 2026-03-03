War powers fight erupts in Washington over Iran strikes

Washington, March 3 (IANS) A fierce political battle erupted in Washington over President Donald Trump’s military campaign in Iran, with senior Republicans defending the action as lawful and necessary, while top Democrats accused the President of launching a war without Congressional approval.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio dismissed criticism that the administration had failed to properly notify lawmakers.

“Why not notify Congress?!” Rubio told reporters at the US Congress.

“We can't notify 535 members of Congress. Vote on whatever they want. There's NO law saying we have to do that.”

Rubio said the administration briefed the so-called Gang of Eight and complied with legal requirements.

“We did notify the Gang of 8...NO LAW requires the president! NO presidential administration has ever accepted the War Powers Act as Constitutional! That said, we followed the notifications of 48 hours [after].”

He added: “I've done more Gang of 8 briefings than I got in 4 years of Biden! I was in the Gang of 8. We complied with the law and we will CONTINUE to comply with it.”

Republican lawmakers rallied behind the President. Congressman Tom Cole said, “It’s a time of reckoning for those who chant ‘Death to America.’ President Trump is right when he calls the effort to eradicate Iran’s nuclear weapons program and give its people the opportunity to seize their freedom ‘a noble mission.’”

Congressman Blake Moore described the operation as “a major blow to the largest state sponsor of terrorism in the world” and said President Trump “took decisive action to halt Ayatollah’s power under the 2001 Authorized Use of Military Force approved by Congress.”

Congressman Patronis called the operation “peace through strength in action” and urged Senate Democrats to fully fund the Department of Homeland Security amid heightened tensions.

But Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer sharply criticised the move on the Senate floor.

“Today, the Senate grieves the deaths of four US servicemembers who were killed in action this weekend,” Schumer said.

He accused the President of acting “without a plan, without an endgame, and without authorization from Congress, or even a debate in full view of the American people.”

“Make no mistake about it, this is a war of choice, not necessity,” Schumer said. “Congress must act to rein in Donald Trump’s belligerence.”

Senator Maria Cantwell echoed the constitutional concerns. “The President should not have initiated a large-scale attack on Iran without Congressional approval,” she said, adding that “the Congress must demand that the President seek our Constitutionally required approval if he intends to engage in a protracted conflict.”

The Senate is expected to vote this week on a bipartisan War Powers Resolution led by Senators Tim Kaine, Schiff, and Rand Paul. The measure would require the President to remove US forces from hostilities against Iran unless specifically authorised by Congress.

The strikes, described by administration officials as part of “Operation Epic Fury,” reportedly killed Iran’s Supreme Leader and several senior officials. The operation marks one of the most significant US military engagements involving Iran in decades.

The War Powers Resolution of 1973 was enacted after the Vietnam War to limit a president’s ability to commit US forces to prolonged conflict without Congressional approval. However, successive administrations from both parties have challenged its constitutionality.

