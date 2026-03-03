Usha Vance stresses importance of literacy

Washington, March 3 (IANS) US Second Lady Usha Vance underscored the importance of childhood literacy as she read to young patients at Children’s National Hospital.

“Childhood literacy is something that’s very important to me, both as a parent and as someone who grew up reading avidly,” Vance said. She is the first Indian American Second Lady of the United States.

The visit marked the start of National Reading Month. Vance met with patients aged 3 to 12 at Dr. Bear’s Den at the hospital’s Family Resource Center.

She read The Sneetches and Other Stories by Dr. Seuss. It is one of her favourite books to read with her own children.

Vance said children who spend long periods in the hospital should have access to books.

“In particular, when children are spending a lot of time in the hospital, it’s important that they have access to books, both as entertainment and to ensure they develop the essential literacy skills they will need for the rest of their lives. It’s an honor to spend time with these children and to encourage them to keep reading after they complete their stay here at the hospital,” she said.

After the reading, she handed out puzzles, stuffed animals, and books. The items were meant for patients to use during their stay. She encouraged the children to read whenever they were able.

Hospital officials said the visit sent a strong message.

“The visit from Second Lady Usha Vance during National Reading Month beautifully reinforces the importance of reading and storytelling in a child’s development and healing journey,” said Elizabeth Wells, MD, MHS, executive vice president, chief clinical officer, and physician-in-chief at Children’s National.

“Books can provide comfort, connection, and a sense of normalcy for children in the hospital. We are sincerely thankful for her time, her compassion, and her commitment to supporting kids and families,” Wells said.

National Reading Month is observed each March in the United States. Schools, libraries, and community groups organise reading events and literacy drives.

Children’s National Hospital, based in Washington, is a leading paediatric medical centre. It treats children from across the United States and other countries and runs specialised programmes in paediatric care and research.

Literacy advocates in the United States have long argued that early exposure to reading supports academic success and overall development. Public figures often use National Reading Month to promote access to books, especially for children in underserved or medically vulnerable communities.

