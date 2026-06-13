June 13, 2026 10:12 PM हिंदी

Young recalled for ENG Tests as NZ turn to familiar face after Williamson's retirement

New Zealand recall Will Young for second Test against England after Kane Williamson's retirement

London, June 13 (IANS) New Zealand have called up top-order batter Will Young for the remainder of the Test series against England, with the 33-year-old set to fill the void left by Kane Williamson's retirement from international cricket midway through the tour.

Young will arrive in England on June 14 and join the squad ahead of the second Test at The Oval, scheduled to begin on June 17.

The recall offers Young a fresh opportunity at the highest level after he was initially overlooked for the England tour despite being one of New Zealand's most dependable reserve batters in recent years. Since making his Test debut in December 2020, he has featured in 23 matches, often stepping in when injuries or absences created openings in the top order.

His return comes at a crucial time for New Zealand as they begin adjusting to life without Williamson, one of the country's greatest batters and a mainstay of the Test side for more than a decade.

Young's strongest case for selection remains his impressive performances whenever entrusted with a larger role. The right-hander's most memorable contribution came during New Zealand's historic 3-0 Test series sweep of India in 2024. Batting at No. 3 in Williamson's absence, Young thrived in difficult conditions, scoring 244 runs across six innings and earning the Player of the Series award.

His ability to handle quality spin and occupy a key position in the batting order makes him a natural candidate to strengthen New Zealand's lineup following Williamson's departure.

Although Young has not played a Test since December 2025, selectors will hope his experience and adaptability can help provide stability during a significant transition period for the Black Caps.

With New Zealand looking to remain competitive in the series against England, Young now has the chance to convert years of intermittent opportunities into an extended run in the side and establish himself as a central figure in the team's next chapter.

--IANS

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