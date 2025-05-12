'You offered me a thread from your late father, ' Sachin recalls Kohli's thoughtful gesture during his last Test

May 12, 2025 9:11 PM हिंदी

'You offered me a thread from your late father, ' Sachin Tendulkar recalls Virat Kohli's thoughtful gesture during his last Test match.

New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) As the charismatic batter Virat Kohli drew curtains on his stellar Test cricket career, India legend Sachin Tendulkar recalled his last Test when Kohli offered him a thread from his late father as a gift and extended his best wishes to the modern-day great for his special Test career.

Virat, who made his debut against the West Indies in 2011, announced his retirement from the longest format of the game through a social media post on Monday.

Taking to social media, Tendulkar, whose storied Test career came to an end in 2013 with a 2-0 series sweep against West Indies at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, penned an emotional tribute to Virat.

"As you retire from Tests, I'm reminded of your thoughtful gesture 12 years ago, during my last Test. You offered to gift me a thread from your late father. It was something too personal for me to accept, but the gesture was heartwarming and has stayed with me ever since. While I may not have a thread to offer in return, please know that you carry my deepest admiration and very best wishes," Sachin posted on X.

Kohli captained India in the red-ball format, securing 40 wins from his 68 Tests, making him the most successful Indian Men’s captain in Tests, in terms of wins. He hung up his spikes as the fourth-most successful Test captain overall, behind Graeme Smith (53 wins), Ricky Ponting (48 wins), and Steve Waugh (41 wins).

Under Kohli's leadership, India secured its first-ever away Border-Gavaskar Trophy win in the 2018–19 series. He also captained India to victory in all 11 home Test series during his tenure.

"Your true legacy, Virat, lies in inspiring countless young cricketers to pick up the sport. What an incredible Test career you have had! You have given Indian cricket so much more than just runs – you have given it a new generation of passionate fans and players. Congratulations on a very special Test career," the post further read.

Kohli's retirement came a week after Rohit Sharma made a surprising announcement to call time on his career in the longest format of the game.

