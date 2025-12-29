MP: 50,000 women benefit from Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana

Bhopal, Dec 29 (IANS) The Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY), which came into effect in 2017, provides financial support to pregnant and lactating mothers, to improve the health and nutrition for mother and child, as well as compensation for wage loss.

Over the years, the PMMVY, being one of the Centre’s flagship schemes, has brought transformational change in the lives of women, the results of which are omnipresent.

In Madhya Pradesh’s Neemuch district alone, about 50,000 women have benefitted from the monetary assistance provided under the scheme.

A lot of these women, who received Rs 5,000 into their accounts, expressed their gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ‘unburdening’ themselves, during one of the most ‘vulnerable’ phases of their lives.

Many beneficiaries, with their faces beaming with joy, said that they were grateful to the tireless efforts of Anganwadi workers, helpers, and ASHA and Usha workers, as they remain the key ‘facilitators’ between pregnant women and state machinery. They ensure timely registration of pregnant women, their vaccination, visits to health centres and also overall monitoring of both the mother and the newborn child.

Mohini Dhakad, a resident of Ata village in Dhani Panchayat, said, "My village's Anganwadi worker, Sunita Dhakad, registered me at the Anganwadi centre during my pregnancy. She gave me all the information about the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY). As soon as I received my vaccination, I received Rs. 3000 in my account. I used that Rs. 3000 for my needs. I gave birth to a baby girl on September 12th. After my child's three-and-a-half-month vaccination, I received another Rs. 2000. I want to thank the Prime Minister for such schemes, so that all women benefit from them."

Sapna Dhakad, also from Ata village, said, "The Anganwadi worker filled out my form for the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, through which I received Rs. 3000 during my pregnancy, and I will receive another Rs. 2000 after my son's three-and-a-half-month vaccination. This money has proven very useful for my son and me. I express my sincere gratitude to the Prime Minister."

Monika Rathore, a resident of Sakatpuriya village in Jawad tehsil, said, "I received information about the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana from the Anganwadi worker. I received Rs. 3000 after my three-month vaccination during my pregnancy, and then another Rs. 2000. It has been very beneficial during my pregnancy. I thank Narendra Modi ji."

Sharing details about the spread of the PMMVY scheme, Neemuch Women and Child Development Program Officer Ankita Pandya told IANS, “A total of 49,490 women have drawn benefits of Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana in Neemuch district. Women are using this money to meet their nutritional needs and address any problems they face during their pregnancy.”

Under the PMMVY scheme, Rs. 5,000 is given to pregnant women during their first delivery. Additionally, there is a provision of Rs 6,000 if the second baby is a girl child.

--IANS

mr/dan