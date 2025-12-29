VHT: Priyansh, Tejasvi fifties help Delhi chase down 321, beat Saurashtra by three wickets

Bengaluru, Dec 29 (IANS) Openers Priyansh Arya and Tejasvi Dahiya hit aggressive half-centuries as Delhi successfully chased down 321 to beat Saurashtra by three wickets in a high-scoring Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group D encounter at the Alur Cricket Ground on Monday.

Arya smashed 78 off 45 balls while Tejasvi made 53 off 51 deliveries to lay the foundation for Delhi to complete their chase in 48.5 overs. Saurashtra posted 320/7 in their 50 overs, with opener Vishvarajsinh Jadeja scoring 115 off 104 balls while Ruchit Ahir was unbeaten on 95 from 65 deliveries.

Captain Rishabh Pant managed just 22 off 26 balls before being caught by Jay Gohil off Chirag Jani's bowling. Harsh Tyagi's unbeaten 49 off 45 balls and Navdeep Saini's 34 not out proved crucial in the closing stages as the pair guided Delhi home. Senior pacer Saini also impressed with the ball, claiming 3-41 runs in his 10 overs.

The victory lifted Delhi to the top of Group D with 12 points from three matches. Meanwhile, Govinda Poddar produced a match-winning all-round performance as Odisha defeated Andhra by six wickets. Poddar claimed 3-36 to help Odisha bundle out Andhra for 221 all out in 49.2 overs before scoring 89 off 105 balls in the successful chase.

Brief Scores: Saurashtra 320/7 in 50 overs (Vishvarajsinh Jadeja 115, Ruchit Ahir 95 not out; Navdeep Saini 3-41) lost to Delhi 321/7 in 48.5 overs (Priyansh Arya 78, Tejasvi Dahiya 53; Chirag Jani 2-51) by three wickets

Andhra 221 all out in 49.2 overs (SDNV Prasad 66, Saurabh Kumar 47; Biplab Samantaray 3-36, Govinda Poddar 3-36) lost to Odisha 223/4 in 43.4 overs (Govinda Poddar 89, Om T Munda 91; Satyanarayana Raju 2-49) by six wickets

Railways 365/7 in 50 overs (Ravi Singh 88, Pratham Singh 73; Pulkit Narang 2-43) beat Services 281 all out in 47.2 overs (Sagar Dahiya 95, Ravi Chauhan 73; Raj Choudhary 3-27, Zubair Ali 2-46) by 84 runs

Haryana 299 all out in 50 overs (Mayank Shandilya 86, Himanshu Rana 57; Arzan Nagwaswalla 3-69, Harshal Patel 3-69) beat Gujarat 273 all out in 47.1 overs (Jaymeet Patel 67, Vishal Jayswal 51; Anshul Kamboj 3-49) by 26 runs

