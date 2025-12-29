December 29, 2025 8:31 PM हिंदी

Gujarat govt's revenue reforms speed up delivery of services to people

Gandhinagar, Dec 29 (IANS) A raft of revenue reforms have been undertaken in Gujarat, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, leading to digitisation of more than three dozen services, thereby providing fast, accessible, and transparent services to the citizens.

The digitisation of land records, landholdings by farmers and city residents has made it easier to access their ownership details, thereby facilitating its sale, transfer and also maintaining records of 'changing ownerships'.

Jan Seva Kendras (Citizen Service Centres) have been set up across the state for peoples' convenience, making it easier for them to procure their property records.

Many residents of Gandhinagar, visiting the local Jan Seva Kendra praised the reforms under current government and thanked it for simplifying the procedure.

According to official estimates, since 2022, 17.9 lakh applications have been processed, 40,000+ queries addressed, and 11.52 lakh property cards distributed via drone surveys while advanced mapping cleared 3,990+ hectares of encroachment.

Online platforms like the Revenue Department's iORA portal and e-Dhara have been further strengthened, making it easier for citizens to access land records, mutations and necessary approvals from multiple government departments.

The highlight of this is that more than 36 revenue services, including hereditary records, non-agricultural land approvals, and land measurement, can now be accessed from the confines of home, through the iORA portal.

These initiatives have gone a long way in strengthening the "ease of living" and also the "ease of doing business", making Gujarat a model for good governance.

By mapping land using state-of-the-art technology, more than 3,990 hectares of land worth Rs 3,339 crore have also been freed from the encroachment.

Indeed, the revenue reforms have given new momentum to state's development, strengthened the ease of living index and fulfilled the commitment of "minimum government, maximum governance".

