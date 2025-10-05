October 05, 2025 6:05 PM हिंदी

You deceived public by creating 'formulas'; who will contest polls with you?: Cong mocks AAP's solo fight in Goa

Lucknow, Oct 5 (IANS) Congress leader Surendra Rajput launched a scathing attack at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal over ruling out any alliance with the Congress in the Goa Assembly elections and alleged that AAP was actually BJP's 'B-team'.

He accused Kejriwal and his party of betraying the public's trust by creating 'formulas'.

Speaking to IANS, he said that the AAP supremo sold out the Anna movement, sold out India Against Corruption, and also aided the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) branches by creating 'formulas'.

"They acted as the BJP's B-team," he alleged.

The Congress spokesperson mocking Kejriwal's rejection of any alliance with the grand old party, said, "Who will contest the elections with you? We reject you. The Congress will contest the elections in Goa on its own."

Speaking on the upcoming Bihar elections, he said that he hoped of free and fair elections as suggested by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav and said, "We certainly hope the elections will be fair. If they are not, the Election Commission and the BJP will have to answer."

He added, "The Commission's attitude does not appear to be transparent. It should fulfill its constitutional obligations."

Taking a jibe at the BJP's "Sujhaav Yatra" in Bihar, Surendra Rajput said, "The BJP only engages in rhetoric and yatras. It does not organise any yatra other than temple-mosque. They do not need to take suggestions. They should explain how mosques are dug under temples."

Regarding Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's statement on the RSS in Colombia, he said, "It's not Rahul Gandhi, but BJP leaders who are controlled by remote control. Whatever Rahul Gandhi says, he speaks boldly and speaks the truth."

