February 27, 2026 12:31 AM हिंदी

T20 WC: Chepauk crowd turns up in huge numbers for India’s comfortable win over Zimbabwe

Chepauk crowd turns up in huge numbers for India’s comfortable win over Zimbabwe in the Super 8 stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

Chennai, Feb 26 (IANS) A raucous crowd of 28,247 fans witnessed India’s emphatic 72-run victory over Zimbabwe in their Super Eights clash of the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday. The turnout reinforced Chennai’s reputation as one of the most passionate cricket venues in the country.

The high attendance continued a trend of strong turnouts for the tournament’s games at Chepauk, which has averaged nearly 20,000 spectators per game. The highest turnout figure came in the New Zealand-Afghanistan match, when 24,991 fans were at the ground for high-octane action.

The city’s cricket lovers have long been admired for their sporting appreciation, with Pakistan in 1999 and Afghanistan in 2023 offering lap of honour tributes to the faithful cricket fans at Chepauk. This edition of the T20 World Cup has been no different, with teams such as New Zealand, Afghanistan, the Netherlands, and the USA receiving loud cheers from the knowledgeable cricket fans in Chennai.

On the field, India’s batters produced a run-fest for Chennai’s cricket fans, who were treated to a soulful musical performance by singer-composer Anirudh Ravichander, by smashing 17 sixes – a new tournament record – to post 256/4, their highest score in the tournament’s history.

Abhishek Sharma signalled a return to form by striking a 30-ball 55, while Hardik Pandya blasted an unbeaten 50 off 23 balls, and Tilak Varma added a rapid 44 from 16 deliveries. Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza’s decision to bowl first backfired as his bowlers were sent chasing leather for most of the innings.

Zimbabwe never looked likely to chase down the imposing target, but Brian Bennett ensured the contest retained some dignity with a fighting 97 not out off 59 balls, laced with eight fours and four sixes. His lone resistance carried Zimbabwe to 184/6, though he fell just three runs short of a well-deserved century.

The result eliminated Zimbabwe from the competition and confirmed South Africa’s place in the semi-finals, while putting India’s campaign back on track after their earlier 76-run defeat to the Proteas in Ahmedabad.

The win also sets up India’s virtual knockout clash against fellow two-time champions West Indies at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 1. But for now, Chepauk once again left its mark as a venue where cricket is celebrated passionately by its fans.

--IANS

nr/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Chepauk crowd turns up in huge numbers for India’s comfortable win over Zimbabwe in the Super 8 stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Chepauk crowd turns up in huge numbers for India’s comfortable win over Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe bowlers could have executed defensive plans better, admits captain Sikandar Raza after their 72-rundefeat to India in the Super 8 stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in Chennai on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Zimbabwe bowlers could have executed defensive plans better, admits captain Raza

Seeing slides from what video analyst showed gave a lot of positivity, clarity, says skipper Suryakumar Yadav after India beat Zimbabwe in a Super 8 stage match in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in Chennai on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Seeing slides from what video analyst showed gave a lot of positivity, clarity, says Suryakumar

NCP nominates Parth Pawar for Rajya Sabha election

NCP nominates Parth Pawar for Rajya Sabha election

Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya set up India’s 72-run win over Zimbabwe, stay alive in race for semifinals of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Chennai on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Abhishek, Hardik set up India’s 72-run win over Zimbabwe, stay alive in race for semifinals (ld)

Dejan Drazic’s strike gives FC Goa three points against SC Delhi in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 at the PJN Stadium at Fatorda, in Goa, on Thursday. Photo credit: AIFF

ISL 2025-26: Drazic strike gives FC Goa three points against SC Delhi

Arshdeep Singh picks 3-24 as India beat Zimbabwe by 72 runs as they set up virtual knockout clash with the West Indies at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Arshdeep picks 3-24 as India beat Zimbabwe, set up virtual knockout clash against WI

UP upset Services, Maharashtra register convincing win to reach semifinals of the 72nd Senior Men’s National Kabaddi Championship 2026 in Vadodara on Thursday. Photo credit: AKFI

Sr Men’s National Kabaddi: UP upset Services, Maharashtra register convincing win to reach semis

Iran showdown deepens divide in Congress (Photo: IANS)

Iran showdown deepens divide in Congress

Gujarat: AMC completes 446 of 691 ventilation columns to curb gas build-up in sewage network (Photo: IANS)

Gujarat: AMC completes 446 of 691 ventilation columns to curb gas build-up in sewage network