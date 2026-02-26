Gujarat: AMC completes 446 of 691 ventilation columns to curb gas build-up in sewage network

February 27, 2026 12:30 AM हिंदी

Ahmedabad, Feb 26 (IANS) With large sections of its century-old sewer network under strain, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has begun installing 691 ventilation columns across the city in a bid to prevent damage caused by the build-up of hazardous gases.

The move comes as hundreds of kilometres of Ahmedabad’s sewage lines, some nearly 100 years old, continue to face pressure from gases such as methane and carbon monoxide generated within the system.

Officials said that when these gases are not released, they accumulate inside pipelines, increasing internal pressure, damaging sewer lines and in some cases leading to road cave-ins.

To address the issue, the civic body is constructing ventilation columns at scientifically identified points along drainage lines so that gases can be safely discharged at height, reducing stress on underground infrastructure.

Rakesh Bodiwala, Additional City Engineer at AMC, said the columns allow trapped gases to escape and prevent pressure from building up inside the pipes.

“The ventilation column releases the gas formed below at a height. This prevents gas from accumulating in the sewage pipe and reduces pressure, thereby slowing down the process of pipe damage,” he said.

The project is being implemented across seven municipal zones. Of the 691 planned ventilation columns, 446 have already been completed and are operational.

The corporation is working to complete the remaining installations before the onset of the monsoon.

Bodiwala said the initiative had already shown results. “We initiated the process of building 691 ventilation columns across all seven zones. Around 450 columns are fully operational. This will prevent pipes from getting damaged and eliminate the problem of sewer line damage. We have achieved success to some extent in this matter,” he said.

Officials stated that the intervention is expected to strengthen the city’s ageing sewer network, reduce the frequency of pipeline failures and help prevent damage to roads caused by underground pressure.

The project forms part of ongoing efforts to improve essential civic infrastructure in one of Gujarat’s largest urban centres.

