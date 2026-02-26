NCP nominates Parth Pawar for Rajya Sabha election

Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Ajit Pawar faction) working president Praful Patel on Thursday announced that Parth Ajit Pawar, elder son of former national president and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, will be the party’s candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections scheduled for March 16.

The announcement was made during a high-level meeting of the party's national executive, marking a significant organisational development following the demise of Ajit Pawar.

Praful Patel said the decision to nominate Parth Pawar was taken unanimously by the party’s core committee comprising senior leaders including Chhagan Bhujbal, Sunil Tatkare, Hasan Mushrif, Dhananjay Munde, and Dilip Walse Patil.

Parth Pawar is expected to secure election to the Rajya Sabha for a six-year term, given the party’s current legislative strength. The required vote quota is 37, while the party has 40 legislators in the Assembly.

The meeting also confirmed the appointment of Sunetra Pawar, widow of Ajit Pawar and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, as the national president of the NCP-Ajit Pawar faction.

Candidates are required to file their nomination papers by March 5 in accordance with the Election Commission’s schedule.

Addressing party workers, Praful Patel said the leadership stands united behind the decision.

“The Nationalist Congress Party has decided that Parth Ajit Pawar will be our candidate for the Rajya Sabha seat for which elections have been announced,” Patel said.

There has also been speculation within political circles regarding Parth Pawar’s possible induction into a key organisational role at the national level, although no official announcement has been made in this regard.

The nomination comes at a crucial time for the party as it undergoes leadership restructuring following recent developments.

During the meeting, Sunetra Pawar addressed party office bearers and workers and reiterated her commitment to continuing Ajit Pawar's political vision and organisational legacy.

Meanwhile, Praful Patel was re-elected as the working president of the party, while Sunil Tatkare was re-elected as the Maharashtra state president.

