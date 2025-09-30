You are a fantastic co-star, says Adivi Sesh to actress Wamiqa Gabbi

Chennai, Sep 30 (IANS) Actor Adivi Sesh, who plays the lead in director Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi's spy action thriller 'Goodachari 2', has now penned a belated birthday post in an adorable fashion for his Goodachari 2 co-star Wamiqa Gabbi.

Taking to his X timeline on Tuesday to pen the birthday greeting a day after the actress had celebrated her birthday, Adivi Sesh wrote, "Many many happy returns of the day dear @iWamiqaGabbi!! You’re a fantastic co-star and you’ve given so many layers of gravitas to your role. Happy Birthday to our Talented, Beautiful and Professional Lead Actress of #G2 #Goodachari2."

Interestingly, he put out a post script, that read, "p.s. forgive me for the late wishes" with a folded hands image next to it.

For the unaware, Adivi Sesh, apart from playing the lead in the film, has also scripted it. The film has triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs, primarily because of the phenomenal success of its prequel 'Goodachari', which again featured Adivi Sesh in the lead.

While the blockbuster film 'Goodachari' was directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the upcoming film is being directed by Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi.

The upcoming spectacle will look to redefine the boundaries of regional cinema, bringing together the best of the South and the North talent together.

Bollywood star actor Emraan Hashmi, who was most recently seen in the Telugu blockbuster 'They call him OG', will be seen playing a parallel lead in this film.

Sources have claimed that Emraan Hashmi will be seen sharing screen space alongside Adivi Sesh in the pan-India film and that he will portray a role that will be seen as the parallel lead. More significantly, they claim that he will not be portraying a negative role.

The sequel aims to build on the success of the first part and take the 'Goodachari' franchise to new heights.

The 2018 Telugu film 'Goodachari' featured Sobhita Dhulipala, Jagapathi Babu, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.

--IANS

mkr/